Power Quality Meter Market Size To Hit USD 4.81 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Power Quality Meter Market was valued at USD 0.53 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2035, at 7.45% CAGR. Automation in the industrial sector, the deployment of smart grids, and the strong need for energy management solutions are the factors driving the growth of the market. Regulations and advancements in digital technology have also played a significant role in the market's expansion. Austin, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Quality Meter Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Power Quality Meter Market Size was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.81 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.81% over 2026-2035.” Market Growth is Driven by Rising Industrial Automation and Sensitive Electronic Equipment Globally There is a growing need for power quality monitors to better monitor the quality of the power supply due to automation and sensitivity to electronic equipment. A steady power supply is crucial to the seamless operation of machinery in industries, and any disruption, no matter how minor, can result in harm. Utilizing power quality monitors is crucial because they can spot problems before they become serious. Efficient power quality monitors will become more important as automation and robotics are used more frequently in industry. Get a Sample Report of Power Quality Meter Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Eaton Corporation

ABB Ltd.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Itron Inc.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

Fluke Corporation

HIOKI E.E. Corporation

Keysight Technologies

Megger Group Limited

Emerson Electric Co.

Danaher Corporation

Accuenergy Inc.

Electro Industries/GaugeTech

Vitrek Corporation Wasion Group Holdings Power Quality Meter Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 2.28 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.81 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.81% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase)

. By End-user (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

. By Technology (Digital Power, Analog Power)

. By Application (Power Factor Correction, Load Monitoring, Harmonics Analysis, Energy Auditing)

. By Installation Type (Panel Mounted Power Quality Meters, Portable Power Quality Meters)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase

Three Phase dominated the Power Quality Meter Market with ~71% share in 2025 as the Three Phase technology is heavily relied upon by industries and larger commercial firms, thus necessitating effective monitoring equipment. The Single Phase segment will record the highest CAGR over the forecasted period between 2026 and 2035 due to growing usage in domestic settings and smaller commercial facilities.

By Technology

Digital Power dominated the Power Quality Meter Market with ~67% share in 2025 owing to various advantages associated with its technology such as real-time monitoring, data analysis, connectivity to remote sources, and ability to integrate within the smart grid network. Analog power meters are projected to witness the highest CAGR during 2026-2035 owing to their simplicity and cost-efficiency.

By Installation Type

Panel Mounted Power Quality Meters dominated the Power Quality Meter Market with ~70% share in 2025 owing to their widespread application in industrial control panels and electrical distribution systems to continuously monitor the quality of power supplied. Portable power quality meters are likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period of 2026–2035 owing to their convenience and ease of use.

By End-user

Industrial dominated the Power Quality Meter Market with ~48% share in 2025 due to its dependence on constant power supply for machinery and automation purposes. The commercial segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising power consumption in office spaces, shopping malls, hospitals, and data centers.

By Application

Power Factor Correction dominated the Power Quality Meter Market with ~55% share in 2025 owing to the importance of minimizing energy loss and making the process more effective. Harmonic analysis is projected to have the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2035 due to the rising use of nonlinear loads that cause distortions.

Regional Insights:

Due to its highly developed industrial base, adoption of sophisticated energy management systems, and legislation pertaining to power quality standards, North America dominated the Power Quality Meter Market in 2025 with around 32% of the revenue share.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9.24% from 2026 to 2035 owing to increased industrialization, urbanization, and investment in renewable energy and smart grid technology.

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Recent Developments:



2022: Siemens advanced integration of cloud-based analytics with power monitoring solutions, enabling remote analysis of power quality data and supporting smarter grid management through connected metering technologies. 2026: Schneider Electric updated its Power Monitoring Solutions portfolio, including pricing and availability of advanced metering and power quality monitoring devices, reinforcing global deployment of digital grid analytics systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Power Quality Meter Market Report (The USPs):



PRICING & COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand pricing models, meter-wise cost variations, component breakdown, and pricing trends driven by smart grid and IoT adoption.

PRODUCTION & CAPACITY UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you identify manufacturing volumes, installed capacity, output by device type, and efficiency of production facilities.

DEPLOYMENT & INSTALLATION INSIGHTS – helps you analyze installed base, sector-wise deployment, retrofit vs. new installations, and replacement cycle trends across end-users.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY METRICS – helps you evaluate measurement accuracy, sampling rates, event detection capabilities, downtime, and overall device reliability.

GRID MONITORING & ENERGY MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you assess power disturbances, load monitoring, peak demand trends, energy losses, and improvements in grid stability. TECHNOLOGICAL ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover opportunities in IoT-enabled meters, smart grid integration, and advanced analytics for real-time power quality monitoring.

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