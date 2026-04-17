UFC Legend Khabib Nurmagomedov Enters UAE Real Estate With DIA Holding In Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DIA Holding, an international construction management company, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, marking a significant new chapter in the UAE's dynamic real estate sector. The collaboration will see the rollout of several joint ventures, beginning with LuzOra Residences - a premium residential development located in the prestigious Dubai Islands.

With a total project value of approximately US$70 million, LuzOra Residences is designed as a hybrid Hotel & Residences concept, combining the benefits of home ownership with hotel-style convenience. The development targets a diverse buyer mix, with 70% of units allocated for investors and 30% for end-users, reflecting strong demand for high-yield, and lifestyle-driven assets in Dubai.

Faruh Kurbanov, Founder of DIA Holding, said:“This partnership is built on a shared mindset - discipline, consistency, and the drive to deliver results. At DIA Holding, every project we complete reflects our commitment to precision and on-time delivery. Khabib's journey as an undefeated champion mirrors these values. His transition into business has been defined by the same focus and integrity, making him the ideal partner as we scale our vision in the UAE.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Legend and Partner at DIA Holding, added:“In both sport and business, success is built on discipline and the strength of your team. What impressed me about Faruh and DIA Holding is their commitment to doing things the right way - quietly, consistently, and with purpose. For us, this partnership goes beyond construction. It's about creating spaces where people live, grow, and build their future. That responsibility is something we both take very seriously.”

The partnership signals Khabib Nurmagomedov's active and ongoing involvement in DIA Holding's future projects. Leveraging his global profile and business acumen, Khabib will contribute to upcoming developments spanning construction and commercial initiatives, including a new branded project expected within the next 12 months.

LuzOra Residences offers an attractive investment proposition, with expected rental yields starting from a minimum of 8 per cent and averaging around 10 per cent. Demonstrating strong early traction, 38 per cent of units have already been sold or reserved. Prices for one-bedroom apartment start from AED1.7 million, positioning LuzOra as a competitive offering within its prime island location.

Construction officially commenced in October 2025, with the project currently at 10 per cent completion and progressing at the ground floor level. Handover is scheduled for August 2027. The development is being executed by main contractor Al Tamayouz LLC, with Urban Habitat serving as the project consultant.

LuzOra Residences stands out within the Dubai Islands landscape through its fully serviced living model, smart ergonomic layouts, and comparatively accessible pricing at its current construction stage. Importantly, the project is backed by an escrow structure, ensuring enhanced investor security - a key differentiator in an evolving developer market.

Residents will benefit from a range of modern features and amenities, including smart lock access systems, EV charging stations, and complimentary golf carts for seamless mobility across the island. Additional facilities include private storage spaces, a swimming pool, and a fully equipped fitness centre, delivering a well-rounded lifestyle experience.

As DIA Holding continues to expand its footprint in the UAE, this collaboration underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality, investor-focused developments while exploring innovative lifestyle concepts in one of the world's most competitive real estate markets.