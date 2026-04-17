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Azerbaijan Develops Trans-Caspian Connectivity, Regional Transport Corridors - Hikmat Hajiyev

Azerbaijan Develops Trans-Caspian Connectivity, Regional Transport Corridors - Hikmat Hajiyev


2026-04-17 07:04:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. Azerbaijan is actively developing Trans-Caspian connectivity and regional transport corridors, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan consistently promotes regional connectivity and the development of transport and energy corridors.

“We started with Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye cooperation, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, and we are now expanding these frameworks,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that the development of Trans-Caspian connectivity is of particular importance.

“Together with our Central Asian brothers, we are building Trans-Caspian connectivity. The next step could be the Zangezur Corridor model, which will provide additional connectivity for the region,” the presidential aide added.

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Trend News Agency

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