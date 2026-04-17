Azerbaijan Develops Trans-Caspian Connectivity, Regional Transport Corridors - Hikmat Hajiyev
Speaking during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Hajiyev noted that Azerbaijan consistently promotes regional connectivity and the development of transport and energy corridors.
“We started with Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye cooperation, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars project, and we are now expanding these frameworks,” he said.
Hajiyev noted that the development of Trans-Caspian connectivity is of particular importance.
“Together with our Central Asian brothers, we are building Trans-Caspian connectivity. The next step could be the Zangezur Corridor model, which will provide additional connectivity for the region,” the presidential aide added.
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