IT Raid On TMC Candidate Debasish Kumar Ahead Of Bengal Polls Sparks Stir

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the residence and election office of Debasish Kumar in Kolkata ahead of key elections. The move has intensified political tensions in West Bengal, with the action seen as significant amid ongoing investigations and heightened poll activity.

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