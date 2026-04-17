Major Arrest: Top Fitna Al-Khawarij Commander Confesses To Cross-Border Links

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Security forces have arrested a key commander of Fitna al-Khawarij, Amir Sohail alias Maulvi Haider. During interrogation, he disclosed several important details.

Amir Sohail stated that he was influenced by false and misleading propaganda against Pakistan and joined the group. He later traveled to the Paktika province of Afghanistan, where he received terrorist training at a Fitna al-Khawarij facility.

He also revealed that these facilities in Afghanistan are supported by the Afghan Taliban.

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According to him, there were also links with groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda. He said that his group included more than 20 militants, some of whom were Afghan nationals, and they received financial support from foreign agencies, including India's RAW.

Amir Sohail admitted his involvement in attacks on security forces in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Mianwali.

He further stated that Fitna al-Khawarij has no connection with Islam or jihad, and that these people carry out terrorism only for money. He was arrested by law enforcement agencies while coming to Peshawar for medical treatment.