US Warns Europe About Delays In Weapons Deliveries Due To War With Iran - Reuters

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this citing its sources, according to Ukrinform.

According to the sources, this will affect several European countries, including the Baltic and Scandinavian states. Some of this weaponry was purchased under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program but has not yet been delivered. These shipments are likely to be delayed.

European officials say the delays put them in a "difficult position," the report notes.

Under the FMS program, states purchase U.S.-made weapons with logistical support and approval from the U.S. government.

Washington has urged NATO European partners to buy more American-made weapons, including through the FMS program.

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However, such deliveries are often delayed, causing frustration in European capitals. As a result, some officials are increasingly considering European-made weapons systems instead.

At the same time, U.S. officials say the weapons are needed for U.S. operations in the Middle East and accuse European countries of not helping the U.S. and Israel to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

As Ukrinform reported, the U.S. administration is encouraging automakers to take a more active role in weapons production.