First Group Of 341 Thai Pilgrims Depart For Holy Land On April 18

MENAFN - Nam News Network) By Tuwaedaniya Meringing

SONGKHLA, April 17 (NNN-Bernama) - The first group of 341 Thai pilgrims is scheduled to depart for the Holy Land on Saturday morning (April 18) via a Saudi Airlines special charter flight from Hat Yai International Airport.

Songkhla Deputy Governor Ramadon Awae said a total of 7,039 pilgrims from Thailand have received approval from Saudi Arabia to perform the Haj pilgrimage this year.

“Of that number, 4,668 pilgrims will depart from southern Thailand via Hat Yai International Airport, while the rest will leave from airports in Bangkok and Phuket,” he told reporters after a visit to Hat Yai International Airport here on Friday.

According to Ramadon, tensions in West Asia have led the Thai government to switch its airline service from Thai Airways to Saudi Airlines as a safety measure.

“To avoid air routes passing through conflict zones in West Asia, we have coordinated with the Saudi Embassy in Bangkok before deciding to use Saudi Airlines this year.

“Saudi Airlines provides direct flights that do not pass through the airspace of conflict areas. We want to ensure that all pilgrims can perform the Haj safely, including their journeys to and from the Holy Land,” he said.

Ramadon said a total of 26 special flights have been arranged by Saudi Airlines this year, operating from April 18 to May 20 and from June 1 to June 25.

He also advised all pilgrims to arrive early at the airport to avoid congestion.

“During the Haj season, more than 8,000 family members are expected to visit the airport each day. Therefore, all pilgrims are advised to arrive early,” he said.

- NNN-BERNAMA