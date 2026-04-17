FEI Group VII Finals: Team Qatar Tops Children Team Event At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Team Qatar delivered a standout performance to claim top honours in the CSISCH-A Children's Team competition at the FEI Group VII Finals at the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab yesterday.

The hosts finished ahead of the United Arab Emirates, who took second place, while Saudi Arabia completed the podium in third.

The awards were presented by Bader bin Mohammed Al-Darwish, President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation, and Sultan Mohammed Al-Yahyai, President of FEI Regional Group VII.

Seventeen riders qualified for the next individual class following the conclusion of the team event.

In the junior individual competition at a height of 130cm, 15 riders produced clear rounds to qualify for the next stage. Teams representing Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates also competed in the team event for the same class. The qualifiers were honoured by Salmeen Al-Suwaidi, the tournament's sports director.Tournament's Marketing and Communications Manager Abdullah Al-Qashouti presented trophy to UAE's Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkirbi.

Meanwhile, the under-25 class at a height of 135cm was dominated by riders from the United Arab Emirates, with 15 participants competing and 13 securing placings.

Saif Owaida Mohammed Alkirbi, riding Hui Buh 21, claimed first place with a faultless round in 64.05 seconds, followed by Mohamed Hamad Ali Al-Kirbi on Lyon van de Plataan in 64.24 seconds. Omar Abdul Aziz Al-Marzooqi, aboard Billy Martini, finished third in 67.55 seconds. The top five finishers were crowned by Abdullah Al-Qashouti, the tournament's marketing and communications manager.

Competitions continue today at 1:30pm with a local junior class at a height of 110cm, followed by the youth team final at 120cm and the senior team final at 130cm. The programme will conclude with the under-25 Grand Prix class at a height of 145cm, scheduled for 7:45pm.