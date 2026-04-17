Heilind Asia Pacific Recognized As“2025 Quality Supplier Of The Year” By HQEW

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --one of the world's leading distributors of interconnect products, has been recognized as theat the annual industry awards organized by HQEW.







Ken Liu, General Sales Manager attended this event on behalf of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Established in 2008, the HQEW Annual Enterprise Selection is one of the most influential and authoritative awards in the electronic components industry. The selection employs a multi-dimensional evaluation mechanism, combining market performance and industry feedback to systematically recognize benchmark companies. Heilind Asia Pacific stood out among numerous nominees through its resilient supply chain capabilities and consistently high standards of customer service, successfully winning the“2025 Quality Supplier of the Year” award.

In 2025, the global semiconductor and electronic components market continued to expand, driven by accelerating demand in artificial intelligence (AI), new energy vehicles, and 5G communications. In this dynamic environment, supply chain stability and responsiveness have become increasingly critical, reinforcing the vital role distributors play in bridging manufacturers and end customers while ensuring continuity of supply.

As a specialized distributor focused on interconnect and related products, Heilind Asia Pacific has developed strong expertise across key application sectors, including industrial, automotive, new energy, AI, and communications. Leveraging its global resource network and localized service model, the company delivers comprehensive, one-stop solutions covering product selection, supply assurance, and technical support, continuously enhancing delivery efficiency and service reliability.

About Heilind Electronics

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. () is one of the world's leading authorized distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation and sensor, hardware & fastener products. Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, and mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (), a subsidiary of Heilind Electronics, commenced operations in Dec 2012. Besides being headquartered in Hong Kong, where it also has distribution centers and value-added centers, Heilind Asia now has 25 sales locations & 5 warehouses throughout Asia. Our leading industry service offering to customers in the Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of“Distribution As It Should Be”.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sarah Luo - Marcom and PR Manager, APAC Heilind Electronics

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at