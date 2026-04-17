Hyderabad Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Rain For 3 Days, Cooler Days Ahead In Telangana

Finally, some relief from the crazy heat for people in Telangana! The weather department has announced that rains are expected in many parts of the state over the next two to three days.

The weather department has brought some much-awaited cool news. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are reeling under scorching heat, with temperatures touching 45 degrees Celsius. The heatwaves and humidity are making life difficult for everyone. Thankfully, rains are expected to bring the temperature down, starting from tomorrow, April 18th (Saturday), according to weather experts.

Weather experts are saying that rains will start in Telangana from April 18. According to the Telangana Weather Man, Hyderabad's surrounding districts like Rangareddy, Vikarabad, and Medak will see showers on April 18 or 19. These rains will then spread across the state and continue from April 20 to 24. The Telangana Weather Man also said that evening and night showers will make the weather much more pleasant.

The Weather Man has confirmed that Hyderabad city will also get some scattered showers. He said that rains are likely in the city between April 19 and 23. These showers will help bring down the intense afternoon heat, giving some much-needed relief to everyone in the city.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for several districts. On Monday, April 20, districts like Adilabad, Komrambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Vikarabad, Medak, and Kamareddy will get moderate rainfall. The weather department has warned people to be careful, as there's a risk of accidents from strong winds and lightning during the rains.

Before the rains arrive, we have to get through two more hot days. The Hyderabad weather centre has warned that Friday and Saturday (April 17 and 18) will see dry weather and scorching heat. They said temperatures in some places could climb from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius. The upcoming rains will finally bring relief from this heat.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the APSDMA has announced that the scorching heat will continue today (Friday). Districts like Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, Nellore, and the Rayalaseema region could see temperatures hit a high of 43°C to 44.5°C. The agency also reported that 28 mandals will face severe heatwaves, while 37 others will experience heatwaves.

Officials are advising everyone to be careful and avoid sunstroke because of the intense heat and heatwaves. They suggest wearing a cap or using an umbrella when going out, and drinking lots of water to stay hydrated.