Crucial Democratic Reform Number Of Seats Expected To Rise: Meghalaya CM On Women Quota Bill

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, April 17 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill as a significant step towards strengthening democratic representation, expressing optimism that Meghalaya could gain additional seats in Parliament following the proposed delimitation exercise.

The Centre introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on April 16, including measures to amend provisions related to women's reservation and to set up a delimitation commission.

Reacting to the development, CM Sangma termed the move a“very welcome step” that addresses a long-pending demand for enhanced political participation of women.

“This reform should have come much earlier, but credit must be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this bold initiative,” Sangma said.

Highlighting the relatively low representation of women in legislative bodies, the Chief Minister said the proposed law would help bridge the gap and empower women in decision-making roles.

He noted that while Meghalaya follows a matrilineal social structure where women hold important societal roles, their presence in formal political institutions remains limited.

“This will be a crucial democratic reform that enables greater participation of women at the highest levels. Their involvement in policymaking will benefit society as a whole,” he added.

CM Sangma also pointed to the potential impact of delimitation on smaller and geographically challenging states like Meghalaya.

He expressed hope that the state would see an increase in parliamentary representation, taking into account its unique terrain and demographic considerations.

“I expect that the number of seats for Meghalaya will rise, and I am hopeful that both the Government of India and the delimitation commission will take a positive view on this matter,” he said.

At the same time, the Chief Minister urged a balanced approach in implementing the reservation and delimitation processes.

He stressed that both should progress simultaneously with careful deliberation to avoid disruptions.

CM Sangma also dismissed concerns about any reduction in seats for existing states, expressing confidence that the overall strength of Parliament would be expanded to accommodate the changes.