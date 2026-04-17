Educator Turned Author Cleresse Sprague Releases Intertwining Choices A Powerful Guide For Youth Development And Social Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews) Former educator Cleresse Sprague announces the release of her impactful new book, Intertwining Choices, a compelling collection of short stories paired with educational curriculum designed to help guide today's youth through complex social challenges.

Drawing from 25 years of teaching experience across grade levels from preschool through sixth grade, Sprague delivers a heartfelt and insightful exploration of how everyday decisions can profoundly affect others. Inspired by real life observations in the classroom, Intertwining Choices addresses critical issues such as friendship, bullying, prejudice, and substance use topics that continue to shape the emotional and social development of young people.

At the core of the book is a deeply moving narrative about Rosalia, a character whose experience with prejudice leaves a lasting emotional scar. This story sets the tone for the collection, emphasizing the lasting consequences of seemingly small actions and unconscious biases.

“Too often, we think our choices are harmless,” said Sprague.“But even a moment of insensitivity or exclusion can have lifelong effects on another person. My goal is to help readers pause, reflect, and make more compassionate decisions.”

Intertwining Choices is uniquely structured as both a literary work and a practical teaching tool. Each of the ten standalone stories is accompanied by a curriculum designed to help educators, parents, and community leaders facilitate meaningful discussions with youth. The book is ideal for use in schools, youth groups, counseling settings, and community programs.

Sprague's passion for education began in childhood and led to a fulfilling career spanning over two decades. During her tenure, she was honored with a full scholarship that enabled her to earn a Master's Degree, further strengthening her commitment to shaping young minds. Upon retirement, she channeled her experience and insights into writing Intertwining Choices.

About the Author

Cleresse Sprague is a retired educator with 25 years of teaching experience, working with students from preschool through sixth grade. Her dedication to education earned her a full scholarship, culminating in a Master's Degree. Intertwining Choices is her debut book, inspired by her lifelong commitment to helping young people understand the impact of their actions and choices.

Primary Message of the Book

Intertwining Choices encourages readers to reflect on their behavior and recognize the ripple effect their decisions can have on others. Through relatable storytelling and guided curriculum, the book empowers individuals to make thoughtful, empathetic choices that contribute to a more compassionate society.

Global Book Network - Cleresse Sprague, Author of Intertwining Choices











