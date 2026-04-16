Prayagraj Witnesses Sea Of Faith As Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam On Vaishakh Amavasya

MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, April 17 (IANS) On the sacred occasion of Vaishakh Amavasya, thousands of devotees thronged the holy city of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, immersing themselves in deep spiritual fervour. Revered as the“City of Faith,” Prayagraj, home to the sacred confluence of rivers, witnessed devotees taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam from the early hours of Brahma Muhurat.

The ritual bath, considered highly auspicious, was accompanied by acts of charity, prayers, and offerings. Devotees were seen distributing food and alms while seeking happiness, prosperity, and peace for their ancestors. According to religious beliefs, bathing in holy rivers on this day, coupled with charity and rituals, holds immense spiritual significance and helps in attaining divine blessings.

A devotee told IANS,“Maa Ganga is worshipped here. On this sacred day, we take a holy dip to pray for our ancestors. We also perform charity and offer prayers for their peace and blessings.”

Vaishakh Amavasya, which is being observed on Friday this year, is regarded as one of the most spiritually significant new moon days in the Hindu calendar. It is believed to be an ideal time for self-purification, remembrance of ancestors, and earning spiritual merit through disciplined rituals and devotion.

Religious traditions hold that the month of Vaishakh carries exceptional importance, and any virtuous act performed on this day is said to yield results many times greater, often believed to be up to 10,000-fold. Ancient scriptures, including references from the Skanda Purana, emphasise that those who bathe in sacred rivers and perform charity on this day may attain moksha, or ultimate liberation.

The Amavasya Tithi began at 8.14 p.m. on April 16 and will conclude at 5.24 p.m. on April 17. Devotees consider the daytime hours on Friday as the most favourable period for performing rituals such as tarpan, prayers, and donations, ideally before the tithi ends in the afternoon.