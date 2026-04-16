Trane Technologies Hosts North Carolina Governor Stein And Business Leaders For Executive Roundtable On Clean Energy, Innovation, And Economic Growth

MENAFN - 3BL) April 16, 2026 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, today welcomed North Carolina Governor Josh Stein to its campus in Davidson, North Carolina for a roundtable discussion with leaders from many of the state's largest employers.

The roundtable, co-hosted by Trane Technologies, focused on the intersection of clean energy policy, corporate strategy, sustainability, and long‐term economic growth. The event comes at a pivotal moment as North Carolina works to strengthen its competitive edge and continue attracting investment, driving innovation, and advancing its landmark energy and climate goals.

“At Trane Technologies, we've shown that sustainability and strong business performance go hand in hand. Our customers need solutions that improve energy efficiency, lower operating costs and help them meet their sustainability commitments,” said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies.“That's why conversations like today's focused on the need to advance sustainable innovation and promote economic growth are so important. We're proud to work with Governor Stein and leaders across the state to advance sustainable solutions, fuel economic growth and build a more competitive North Carolina.”

“North Carolina is leading the way in building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs and keeps costs down for families,” said Governor Josh Stein.“Through advanced manufacturing leaders like Trane Technologies and new investments across our state, we are growing our economy while creating a more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy future for North Carolinians. I learned from numerous attendees that clean energy availability is an important factor in making North Carolina an attractive state for business. It also strengthens our national security.”

Following the roundtable, Governor Stein toured Trane Technologies' new Advanced Technology Training Center (ATTC), the world's largest HVAC training center and one of several recent investments strengthening the company's talent development, technological advancement, and sustainability capabilities at its Davidson campus. Designed as a collaborative, hands‐on environment for training, technical learning, and knowledge sharing, the ATTC equips teams with the expertise needed to advance next‐generation HVAC technologies and climate‐focused solutions.

“We're proud to showcase the Advanced Technology Training Center and the investments we're making to strengthen our capabilities at our Davidson campus,” said Regnery.“By creating a space dedicated to hands‐on learning and collaboration, we are ensuring our teams have the skills and resources needed to deliver sustainable technologies that make a positive impact for our customers and our communities.”

As a global climate innovator, Trane Technologies is widely recognized for advancing sustainable solutions across buildings, industry, and transport. Through bold climate commitments - including its 2030 Sustainability Commitments and the Gigaton Challenge - the company continues to lead the way in accelerating clean‐technology innovation and driving meaningful progress toward a more resilient, low‐carbon future.

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About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.