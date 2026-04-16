Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Thunderstorm Forecast Issued Amid Heat Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Sky has been cloudy since morning, but the heat is just getting worse as the day goes on. People are really struggling with the heat wave at the start of 'Baishakh'. So, what's the weather going to be like this weekend?

The Alipur Met Department has predicted a change in weather for South Bengal. The intensity of storms and rain could increase from Friday, April 17. However, districts like Bankura, Purulia, and West Bardhaman will continue to experience hot and humid weather. A thunderstorm warning is in place.A cyclonic circulation is currently over North Bangladesh. Also, a low-pressure trough from North-West Bihar to Manipur is pulling in a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. This will cause gusty winds of 50-60 km/h and moderate rain in Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas. Other South Bengal districts may see winds of 40-50 km/h.The weather office has forecast light to moderate rain with 30-40 km/h winds for all South Bengal districts on Friday, April 17. The sky has been cloudy since morning, but the weather might change as the day progresses. There's a forecast for scattered, light rain.The Met office has forecast thunderstorms with rain for North Bengal districts over the next seven days. Places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar can expect rain along with gusty winds. The Alipur weather office also warns of hot and uncomfortable conditions.

The weather office has predicted continued hot and uncomfortable conditions. Even with the rain forecast, there won't be complete relief from the heat. The maximum temperature is unlikely to change much over the next seven days. Districts like Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and West Bardhaman will stay hot and humid.

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