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Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical StudentsVisionary Medical Director Dr. Lynn Puana Invites Undergraduate and Graduate Medical Students to Compete for Annual Essay-Based Award Focused on Cognitive Innovation

Englewood, Colorado - Dr. Lynn Puana announces the official launch of the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship for Medical Students, a forward-thinking financial award designed to champion the next generation of healthcare providers. This initiative focuses on the critical intersection of advanced diagnostics and compassionate, whole-person care. By establishing this scholarship, Dr. Lynn Puana seeks to inspire students in the medical, dental, and osteopathic fields to prioritize proactive brain health and early intervention as foundational pillars of modern clinical practice.

The scholarship serves as a call to action for students who recognize that the future of medicine lies in treating the individual rather than merely managing symptoms. Dr. Lynn Puana, a graduate of Creighton University School of Medicine and a specialist in Internal Medicine, has spent over two decades refining a model of care that integrates genomic testing, functional brain mapping, and cellular medicine. Through this program, Dr. Lynn Puana encourages applicants to explore how these advanced scientific tools can be utilized to establish health baselines early in adulthood, preventing the progression of complex medical conditions.

Eligibility for the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship is open to undergraduate students on a dedicated pre-medical track, as well as graduate students currently pursuing MD, DDS/DMD, or DO degrees. This inclusive eligibility reflects the belief held by Dr. Lynn Puana that medical innovation must span across all disciplines of healthcare to be truly effective. Candidates are evaluated based on an original essay submission that explores the transition from reactive to proactive medical models, emphasizing the importance of cognitive and emotional wellness.

The scholarship underscores a commitment to excellence that Dr. Lynn Puana has maintained throughout a career dedicated to treating chronic pain, trauma, and addiction. By fostering a dialogue on the importance of brain health monitoring, Dr. Lynn Puana aims to bridge the gap between traditional medical education and the rapidly evolving landscape of integrative therapies. The $1,000 award is intended to assist high-achieving students in overcoming the financial hurdles of medical training while highlighting their potential as future leaders in the industry.

Critical Deadlines for Applicants:

The submission window for the 2027 cycle is currently active. All applications must be submitted via email no later than January 15, 2027. Following a comprehensive review of all entries by the selection committee, the winner of the Dr. Lynn Puana Scholarship will be officially announced on February 15, 2027.

Dr. Lynn Puana continues to serve as a mentor and medical leader, providing clarity and hope through the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute. This scholarship represents a significant step in the ongoing mission of Dr. Lynn Puana to ensure that the medical professionals of tomorrow are prepared to deliver high-level, expert care rooted in scientific evidence and deep human compassion.

For complete details regarding the essay prompt and submission guidelines, please visit the official scholarship website.

About the Founder

Dr. Lynn Puana, MD, is the Medical Director of the Premier Integrative & Cognitive Medical Institute. With a career spanning more than twenty years, Dr. Lynn Puana is a recognized authority in internal medicine and proactive brain health. She remains dedicated to advancing medical science through the integration of cutting-edge diagnostics and personalized patient care.