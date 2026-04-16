Rave Doctor Earns Prestigious Gator100 Award For Exceptional Business Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)Rave Doctor, a wellness supplement brand designed for active lifestyles and music festival communities, has proudly been awarded the Gator100 Award.

The Gator100 is a prestigious award that recognizes the fastest-growing businesses from former UF alumni. This award celebrated innovation, entrepreneurship, and business growth among members of the Gator Nation.

Rave Doctor is a doctor-formulated wellness supplement designed to support recovery, mood balance, and overall well-being after high-energy experiences such as travel, music festivals, and high-demand social events. With key ingredients such as 5-HTP, vitamins and antioxidants, this supplement helps to support serotonin balance, promote relaxation and encourage strong recovery after physically and mentally straining events.

Recognized as the #1 supplement by EDM Daycare, a leading festival community platform, Rave Doctor was designed with the festival and electronic music community in mind, focused on helping individuals maintain balance and support their overall health while enjoying active lifestyles.

Rave Doctor is proud to receive its first Gator100 award and looks forward to expanding its wellness product line to support recovery, mood, and overall health for music festival fans and active individuals.

For more information on Rave Doctor or their products, please contact ....

About Rave Doctor:

Rave Doctor is a U.S.-based wellness supplement brand dedicated to supporting active lifestyles and festival communities through science-informed nutrition. Created by medical professionals with a passion for the electronic music community, Rave Doctor offers targeted formulations designed to support mood balance, recovery, hydration, and overall well-being. Using vegan-friendly blends of vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients such as 5-HTP, the brand helps individuals stay balanced before, during, and after high-energy events. Rave Doctor's supplements have become a trusted option for festival-goers seeking smarter recovery and proactive wellness support.