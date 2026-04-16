MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto confirmed this week that final Binance listing steps are underway. The presale keeps breaking records, wallet numbers doubled over the past month, and a live preview page went up on CoinMarketCap without any team announcement, a move that only happens when a public launch is close.

Crypto news this week centers on XRP after Rakuten listed the token on April 15 and opened it to 44 million users across 5 million stores in Japan according to CoinDesk, and the XRP price prediction range stretches from $2.80 near term to $30 long term. This piece covers the XRP price prediction numbers behind the $30 target, then looks at Pepeto to show what is pulling this capital before any exchange goes live.

Crypto News: Pepeto Approaches Binance Launch While the XRP Price Prediction Data Confirms the Cycle Pattern

Pepeto's team is wrapping up Binance listing work while fresh money keeps entering the presale. A new bull cycle is taking shape, and anyone who traded through the last one knows positions locked before the run starts always pay the most. The XRP price prediction makes that pattern clear. Rakuten listed XRP on April 15 and wired it into Rakuten Pay, giving 44 million Japanese users a path to spend XRP at over 5 million stores according to Yahoo Finance. CoinShares tracked $119.6 million in net weekly inflows into XRP products for the week ending April 11. Standard Chartered placed its XRP price prediction at $8, then cut it to $2.80, roughly a 2x from $1.40 but far from life-changing on an $83 billion market cap.

That is the calculation experienced traders run first. The XRP price prediction for $30 draws the biggest headlines, but that level needs a $1.84 trillion market cap, larger than Bitcoin today. Most analysts push that target past 2030, and only if XRP becomes the primary rail for global payments. Serious traders read that and act. They hold XRP for steady growth and hunt for the strongest presale entry, because that is what changes a portfolio. Pepeto is drawing more crypto news coverage than any presale this year. But attention alone never built wealth, and the deeper look below shows Pepeto runs on far more than meme energy.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Has the Entire Market Watching

Pepeto stands apart because the team built something the meme coin space has never had, a full trading system ready before listing day. The cross-chain bridge uses a lock-and-release system and moves tokens between networks at zero cost while keeping wallet data private, cutting out fees that still run $15 to $50 on bridges that regularly lose funds. Zero-fee swaps let traders keep every dollar, and an AI scanner checks every contract before it runs, flagging rug pulls, stealth mints, and exploit code that manual reviews miss.

Meme coins have produced the fastest gains in market history, but they crash just as hard because nothing holds demand after hype fades. Pepeto carries that viral reach and stacks real working tools on top, a design built to pull both institutional and retail capital into the same token.

That viral reach is the same force that took Pepe coin from nothing to a $40 billion market cap. The crypto news record proves those numbers, because one early PEPE buyer spent $2,184 at the same price Pepeto sits at today and grew it to $10.3 million, a 4,718x gain confirmed on chain by Lookonchain and covered by Cointelegraph. A single Bonk wallet turned $26,667 into $1 million within seven days per CoinGecko. Those gains came from tokens with zero working product, and there is no reason to think a project with real infrastructure would deliver less.

But every one of those outcomes followed the same rule: the wallets that caught the full move got in before the crowd. Pepeto is in that pre-launch window right now, but capital flows faster every week and the listing could come any day.

Conclusion

Every XRP price prediction proved how large caps are a must have on every portfolio, but their because their upside for large multiples is limited due to big that reason is exactly why asking any crypto millionaire how they built their wealth, almost always leads to the same answer: they found an early serious project early, and invested without hesitation. XRP proves that pattern better than any other token, because the wallets that entered when XRP was still just a concept and held through every SEC battle and every crash now sit on returns worth millions, all because one listing turned an early bet into a completely different life.

That same decision is still open on Pepeto right now with the data behind the project backing it up, but the pace of this presale shows the window could close any day, and when it does, the worst moment of reading through the crypto news, seeing a token up 5,000%, and remembering the article about it from days ago when it cost nothing. The tab was open, the data was right there, and nothing happened. That feeling costs more than any loss ever will.



