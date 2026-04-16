First Advantage To Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Hold Investor Conference Call On May 7, 2026
Conference Call Details
To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-274-8461 (domestic) or 203-518-9814 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage first quarter 2026 earnings call or provide the conference code FA1Q26. The call will also be webcast live on the Company's investor relations website at under the“News & Events” and then“Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at .
Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website, .
About First Advantage
First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at .
Investor Contact
Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
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(678) 868-4151
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