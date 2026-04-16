TON Strategy Company Appoints Kevin Wilson As Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Senior fintech and global markets executive to lead TON Strategy's next phase

LAS VEGAS, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (“TON Strategy” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to holding Toncoin ($TON), today announced the appointment of Kevin Wilson as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 4, 2026. His appointment comes as TON Strategy builds on the treasury framework established in August 2025, with Toncoin staking already in place, a treasury generating meaningful staking revenue, and a continued focus on increasing $TON held per share over time.

Wilson is a senior fintech executive and global markets professional with more than two decades of experience across financial markets, institutional trading and digital assets. Most recently, Wilson served as Managing Director at Integral Development Corp. and led new business for the firm's cryptocurrency trading and blockchain-based initiatives. In that role, he drove Integral's significant traction across digital assets and helped launch the world's first stablecoin-based prime brokerage service. Wilson also sits on the Advisory Board of ROAM Capital, a leading capital placement and advisory firm specializing in alternative assets. Prior to Integral and ROAM Capital, Wilson spent 17 years at Citi, where he held senior roles in the FX and Local Markets group within Citi's Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities division. During his tenure at Citi, he co-founded and led the firm's North American Margin FX Trading business, growing it from inception into a multi-million-dollar-per-year revenue platform. Wilson began his career in electronic FX trading.

“Kevin was the clear choice to lead TON Strategy in this next phase,” said Manuel Stotz, Executive Chairman of TON Strategy Company.“He brings deep capital markets experience, institutional investor relationships and digital asset fluency, paired with the judgment and discipline required to lead a public company. Kevin has built and led businesses at highly respected financial institutions, and he understands how to execute thoughtfully while communicating effectively in a market that is still evolving.”

“I'm honored to be joining TON Strategy at an important point in the development of the company,” said Wilson.“The core strategy is already in place, and the opportunity now is to execute it consistently, communicate our progress clearly, expand our institutional investor base and continue to build long-term value per share. I believe the TON blockchain is highly compelling because it combines a technically differentiated network with growing utility and adoption, and a powerful distribution advantage through the Telegram ecosystem. TON Strategy is the public markets access vehicle providing exposure to this ecosystem, which is uniquely embedded within Telegram's 1 billion monthly active users.”

Wilson continued,“TON Strategy is well positioned to be the leading Toncoin treasury company. I see a strong opportunity to build on that position by using our treasury productively to grow $TON held per share, supporting the wider TON ecosystem, and aligning our communication with shareholders to help close the large discount between book value and market price per share. I'm looking forward to working with the talented team already in place to build on that foundation.”

Wilson holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgetown University.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram's billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business and growth strategy; the expected benefit of the TON blockchain and Toncoin ecosystem; market growth; and benefit to shareholders. Without limiting the foregoing, in some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our incursion of significant net losses and uncertainty whether we will achieve or maintain profitable operations; our ability to grow and compete in the future, and to execute our business strategy; our decision to implement a cryptocurrency treasury strategy, whereby we acquire Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network (“TON”) blockchain and our dependence on TON and Toncoin as a result of this strategy; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; our financial results and the market price of our common stock may be affected by the price of Toncoin, and our Toncoin holdings will be less liquid than cash and cash equivalents; changes in the broader digital asset regulatory landscape and as it relates to TON and Toncoin and our failure to comply with applicable regulatory requirements and risks related to any actions we may take to prevent or correct such failure; the availability of opportunities to stake Toncoin; our ability to maintain and expand our customer base and to convince our customers to increase the use of our services and/or platform; the competitive market in which we operate; our ability to increase the number of our strategic relationships or grow the revenues received from our current strategic relationships; our ability to develop existing services or acceptable new services that keep pace with technological developments; our ability to successfully launch new product platforms, including the rate of adoption of these platforms and the revenue generated from these platforms; our ability to deliver our services, as we depend on third party providers; our ability to attract and retain qualified management personnel; our susceptibility to cybersecurity incidents and other disruptions, particularly as it relates to our holdings of Toncoin; our ability to maintain compliance with the listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market; the impact of, and our ability to operate our business and effectively manage our growth under evolving and uncertain global economic, political, and social trends, including legislation banning or otherwise hampering the digital asset landscape, inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary concerns; and other important factors discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which is accessible on the SEC's website at and our Investor Relations page on our website at .

Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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