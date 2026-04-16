Schwab Launches Spot BTC And ETH Trading For Retail Clients

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Charles Schwab, a heavyweight in the U.S. brokerage scene, plans to roll out spot cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in the coming weeks. The service will begin with Bitcoin and Ether, accessed through a dedicated crypto account linked to Schwab's core brokerage platform, with custody handled by Schwab's banking unit and trade execution facilitated through Paxos, the federally regulated trust company.

Schwab's announcement places the firm among several traditional financial players expanding regulated crypto access for everyday investors. The company reported $12.22 trillion in total client assets as of February 2026, underscoring the scale it brings to any new crypto offering. Schwab already provides exposure to crypto through exchange-traded products, futures, and funds, and internal estimates suggest its clients collectively hold roughly 20% of spot crypto ETFs. The phased rollout will begin for eligible U.S. retail clients, with New York and Louisiana residents initially excluded.

Schwab will offer spot trading for Bitcoin and Ether to retail clients, via a separate crypto account linked to its brokerage platform, with custody by Schwab Bank and Paxos handling execution. The initial trading fee is 75 basis points per transaction, placing Schwab's pricing above some U.S. crypto exchanges but on par with others for lower-volume traders. The service will be launched in phases over the coming weeks and will not be available to residents of New York and Louisiana at the outset. Schwab's move extends its crypto footprint beyond ETFs, futures, and funds, reflecting a broader push by traditional finance into regulated crypto products and services.

Key takeawaysSchwab's custody model and how the service will work

Under Schwab's plan, clients will access spot crypto trading through a distinct crypto account that sits alongside their regular brokerage activities. Assets will be held by Schwab's banking subsidiary, adopting a custodial framework designed to integrate crypto assets into Schwab's existing risk and compliance protocols. Execution will be provided via Paxos, a regulated trust company that has become a common partner for traditional institutions seeking compliant crypto trading rails. The design aims to blend crypto accessibility with the familiar Schwab experience-trading and viewing crypto alongside stocks and other assets across Schwab's web, mobile, and Thinkorswim platforms.

The focus on custody and a trusted execution partner signals Schwab's intent to reassure risk-conscious investors who have long viewed crypto as a separate, sometimes opaque corner of markets. By using a traditional banking arm for custody, Schwab aligns crypto holdings with its established custody standards and regulatory expectations, potentially reducing counterparty risk from a user perspective. However, the need to route trades through Paxos and vault assets in a bank-style custody structure also indicates a performance and settlement regime that may differ from highly automated, direct-exchange paths often seen in other fintech-friendly models.

Pricing, competition and pathway to broader access

From launch, Schwab's spot-trading fee stands at 75 basis points per trade (0.75%). That rate sits higher than many crypto exchanges that have pitched low, volume-based pricing-Kraken 's public fee schedule, for example, starts around 0.25% to 0.40% and declines with higher trade volumes. By contrast, Schwab's fee is broadly aligned with Coinbase 's lower-volume tier, which ranges from roughly 0.40% to 0.60%. The implication for traders is a decision point between the convenience and integrated experience Schwab offers and the typically cheaper on-exchange fees found on stand-alone crypto venues.

Schwab's decision to set a higher introductory fee may reflect the value proposition of its custodial framework and the seamless integration with existing Schwab accounts. It also suggests a broader strategy: to render crypto trading part of a single, regulated, institution-backed suite of financial services rather than a separate crypto-only infrastructure. Investors will be watching how Schwab balances custody costs, regulatory compliance, and user experience as it expands beyond BTC and ETH to additional digital assets.

Industry context: incumbents expanding into crypto, while crypto-native firms push into traditional markets

Schwab's move aligns with a wider industry trend of traditional financial firms embracing crypto as a regulated, investable asset class. In April, Morgan Stanley launched a spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) that drew $30.6 million in inflows on its first day of NYSE Arca trading, with total net assets reported around $87.6 million as of mid-April. The same month, Goldman Sachs signaled intent to offer a Bitcoin-linked ETF designed to generate income through options strategies, providing indirect exposure to Bitcoin while aiming to dampen volatility. These developments illustrate a bifurcated market where established banks seek regulated, structurally sound products for mainstream investors, while crypto-native platforms pursue hybrid offerings that bridge traditional markets and digital assets.

Meanwhile, on the crypto-native side, firms are expanding into traditional asset spaces in various ways. Coinbase began enabling trading for equities and ETFs on its platform, while Kraken explored tokenized equity perpetual futures, offering leveraged exposure to US stocks and other traditional assets. These moves reflect a broader experimentation with tokenized and digitized representations of conventional financial instruments, even as the regulatory backdrop continues to evolve for both fiat-backed and crypto-native vehicles.

Schwab's announcement underscores a broader question for investors and builders: how far can regulated, mainstream financial infrastructure extend crypto access without compromising the guardrails that institutional players demand? The emphasis on custody, trust, and integrated account workflows suggests a future where crypto sits alongside traditional assets in standard brokerage environments, rather than existing as a niche appendage.

What this means for markets and readers

For Schwab's clients, the introduction of spot crypto trading could simplify access to digital assets and consolidate reporting, tax documents, and custody within a single account framework. For the broader market, the move reinforces the trend of mainstream financial firms integrating crypto into their core product lines, which could spur greater investor participation and potentially shift liquidity and trading patterns as more participants gain regulated exposure. Yet, the phased rollout and geographic exclusions highlight that regulatory and state-level constraints remain a meaningful limiter on rapid, universal adoption.

As the rollout progresses, observers will be watching several key questions: How quickly will Schwab add other digital assets beyond BTC and ETH? Will the custody and settlement flow prove resilient at scale under higher-volume demand? And how will fee structures evolve as competition increases and the regulatory environment solidifies around crypto custody and market access?

With traditional finance expanding its footprint in crypto and crypto-native firms continuing to probe traditional markets, the next 12 to 18 months could reveal a more integrated, regulated, and widely accessible crypto trading landscape for ordinary investors. Market participants should keep an eye on regulatory developments, custody risk management, and the pace at which other legacy institutions emulate Schwab's approach-or chart out alternative paths for their clients.

Readers should monitor Schwab's rollout cadence, the list of supported assets, and any updates to access in previously restricted states. The broader takeaway is clear: mainstream financial institutions are continuing to incorporate crypto into conventional investing, signaling both opportunities and new risk considerations for users and builders alike.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.