Tiruchirappalli West: DMK's KN Nehru Faces A Tough Three-Way Fight

Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency is heading into the April 23 polls as one of the most closely seat with DMK's KN Nehru, a Cabinet minister seeking a fourth term from this seat against AMMK Rajasekaran who represents NDA and the entry of TVK's G Ramamoorthy, making this a genuinely three-cornered contest for the first time in the seat's recent history.

The Incumbent and the Challenge

Tiruchirappalli West, constituency number 140 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, is a seat located in the Tiruchirappalli district and falls under the Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency. KN Nehru is the incumbent MLA of Tiruchirappalli West and currently serves as the Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply in the Government of Tamil Nadu. For 2026, the DMK has renominated Nehru from the constituency.

Nehru has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly thrice from Tiruchirappalli West in 2006, 2016, and 2021. The challenge facing him, however, is sharper than it has been in years. The contest is heating up as DMK's KN Nehru takes on AMMK's Thottiyan Rajasekaran and TVK's G Ramamoorthy in what is shaping up as a high-stakes triangular fight.

Past Electoral Performance

In the 2021 assembly elections, KN Nehru of the DMK won the seat defeating V Padmanathan of the AIADMK by a margin of 85,109 votes, polling 1,18,133 votes and securing a 64.52 per cent vote share, while Padmanathan received 18.04 per cent. In the 2016 assembly elections, Nehru won the seat by defeating R Manoharan of the AIADMK by a margin of 28,415 votes. The only blemish on his otherwise unbroken run was 2011, when Nehru lost to AIADMK's N Mariam Pitchai by 7,179 votes.

Campaigning Intensifies

The constituency is witnessing aggressive campaigning from the candidates in the run-up to the elections. The DMK inaugurated its election campaign office for Tiruchirappalli West at Thillai Nagar, and has been conducting roadshows with alliance partners, including Congress, CPI, CPI(M), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi all participating, reflecting the strength of the Secular Progressive Alliance on the ground.

Challenger Mounts Attack

Meanwhile, AMMK candidate Rajasekaran has been conducting an intensive door-to-door campaign in the constituency, seeking votes for the 'Pressure Cooker' symbol. Escalating his campaigning, Rajasekaran has mounted a pointed attack on the incumbent's record, positioning himself as an alternative. "KN Nehru, who has served as the MLA and Minister for Tiruchirappalli West for the past 10 years, has not implemented any development projects in the constituency. There are no basic facilities available here. Everywhere there is open drainage, no proper drinking water facilities, traffic and no proper roads," he said.

Wider Political Landscape

The main electoral contest in the state is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK, and VCK, and the NDA. However, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK is looking to turn it into a three-way contest.

In Tiruchirappalli West, where Nehru commands deep organisational roots and a strong incumbency brand, the question is whether his SPA coalition can hold its 2021 numbers against a more unified opposition than he has faced before. Tamil Nadu votes in a single phase on April 23, with counting on May 4. (ANI)

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