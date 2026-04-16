Quinton De Kock Smashes Century In Style For Mumbai Indians In IPL 2026 Social Media Erupts With Joy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Quinton de Kock delivered a much-needed spark for Mumbai Indians with a brilliant hundred in their IPL 2026 encounter against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 16). The South African wicketkeeper-batter reached his third IPL half-century in just 53 balls, showcasing aggressive intent when his team needed it most.

Explosive knock under pressure

Quinton De Kock walked in during a tricky phase for Mumbai Indians, who had lost early wickets. Despite the scoreboard pressure, the left-hander took the attack to Punjab Kings ' bowlers right from the start.

The milestone came against Xavier Bartlett when the Australian pacer bowled a low full toss outside off. De Kock bent low, used the pace cleverly, and executed a cheeky reverse lap that raced fine of short third for a boundary.

Opportunity seized after early setback

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring niggle in MI's previous clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he retired hurt. Scans left some uncertainty, and the Hitman was sidelined for the game against PBKS, paving the way for de Kock's inclusion. The experienced opener, who has represented multiple IPL franchises, made his first appearance of the season count big time.

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Despite losing two wickets early, de Kock anchored the innings with composure and flair. His knock not only steadied the ship but also injected momentum into Mumbai Indians' batting lineup. Captain Hardik Pandya could not hide his delight, raising his hand in celebration and sharing warm embraces with the centurion. The dressing room vibe turned electric as de Kock's bat did the talking.

Fans lavish praise on Quinton de Kock

This century marks Quinton de Kock's third in IPL history across different teams, making him only the third player to achieve hundreds for three IPL sides. Fans were quick to point out the rarity of this feat.

Social media erupted with praise as soon as de Kock raised his bat. Mumbai Indians supporters celebrated the milestone, especially since it came in his first appearance of the season.

What does this mean for the Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians, already struggling with three defeats in four games this season, badly needed this spark. De Kock's explosive start provides the perfect platform for the middle order to accelerate. His presence also adds experience behind the stumps, giving the team flexibility.

For de Kock personally, this knock comes at the right time. Having returned from international retirement and featuring in the T20 World Cup, he has shown why he remains a dangerous T20 asset.