IPL 2026: Need To Go Back And See Where We Are Lacking, Says Hardik After MI Suffer Another Defeat

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya said they will go back to the drawing board and see what they are lacking as the five-time champions suffered their fourth successive defeat in Match 24 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Quinton de Kock smashed a sensational unbeaten 112 off 60 balls (8x4, 7x6) and, with Naman Dhir (50 off 31 balls, 3x4, 3x6), shared a 123-run partnership for the third wicket to rescue the team from 12/2. But MI failed to capitalise on their efforts and could manage to post only 195/6, falling short of the challenging total by 20 runs.

PBKS easily chased the target, riding on half-centuries by Prabhsimran Singh (80*, 39b, 11 x4, 2x6) and Shreyas Iyer (66, 35b, 5x4, 2x6) to reach 198/3 and win the match by seven wickets with 21 balls to spare.

Pandya said he didn't have much to say after his team was outplayed by an opponent that produced better efforts in batting, bowling and fielding.

"To be honest, I don't have much to say. We need to go back and see where we're lacking - if it's individuals, groups or planning and work it out," he said.

He gave credit to PBKS for mastering the chase brilliantly, exploiting the conditions. "Credit to PBKS, the ball started reversing. Dew came in the second innings, but they beat us. They bowled and fielded better.

"We need to see if we need to make difficult calls or see if we continue and turn things around. Ownership has to be taken," Pandya said, signalling that the MI might read the riot act to their players to salvage the situation; otherwise, things will go from bad to worse in this campaign.