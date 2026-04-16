EU Should Vote By Qualified Majority And Prevent“New Orban” MEP

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Member of the European Parliament Petras Austrevicius.

“I think the issue is long overdue,” Austrevicius said commenting on the idea of qualified majority vote.“For too long it's been a hanging issue of inefficiency of the European Union. I do commend the statement by von der Leyen – but I'm looking forward to hearing such a statement from European Council President Antonio Costa.”

In the Austrevicius's view, a silence from the European Council shows that“probably there is no big appetite to step in and do something.”

At the same time, he noted that it is the member states themselves who must first agree on such a reform.

“This is a complex issue, and there are too many things on the table, from simplification to EU enlargement. It would be great if these developments served as enough of an argument to push the reform through, but politicians tend to forget things very quickly as other pressing issues come up on the agenda,” Austrevicius said.

He believes the EU must act to“prevent any new Orban from coming on stage and again taking the whole European Union hostage.”

: Magyar's declarations are good, now action is expecte

As reported earlier, Austrevicius also said that the history of the European Union shows that all member states have economically benefited from their neighbors joining the bloc, and in this context Hungary should support Ukraine's European integration aspirations.