Zelensky, Jetten Honor WWII Victims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

"Together with [Prime Minister] of the Netherlands Rob Jetten, we honored the memory of military personnel and civilians who were killed during World War II. Blessed memory to all victims of the war, and everlasting honor to those who fought for Europe's freedom," he wrote.

Zelensky noted that World War II ended with the complete defeat of the aggressor and the punishment of those responsible for war crimes against peace and humanity.

"We must make every effort to ensure that in this war of Russia against Ukraine, every Russian criminal also faces just punishment," he said.

Zelensky: Netherlands to support decentralization of Ukraine's energy system

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the leaders paid tribute in Vlissingen, observing a moment of silence at the Uncle Beach Memorial.

"This is a historic memorial located in the area where Allied forces landed on November 1, 1944, as part of the Battle of the Scheldt. This operation was one of the key battles that opened access to the port of Antwerp," the statement said.

As reported, Zelensky is currently on a visit to the Netherlands, where he also took part in the Four Freedoms Award ceremony, this year awarded to him and the Ukrainian people.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine