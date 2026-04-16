Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Outlook 2034: Rising Incidence And Robust Pipeline Drive Future Opportunities, Analyses Delveinsight

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"Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market"Key Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Companies are Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, and others.

The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market is witnessing growth driven by significant unmet clinical needs, as a large proportion of patients relapse following initial platinum-based therapies, increasing the requirement for innovative second- and later-line treatment options. Progress in targeted therapies and immunotherapy approaches is expanding the treatment landscape and encouraging higher investments. The introduction of novel therapies such as relacorilant by Corcept Therapeutics, catequentinib by Advenchen Laboratories, ubamatamab by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, among others, is expected to further accelerate market expansion.

DelveInsight's report on Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Insights provides an in-depth evaluation of existing treatment practices, emerging therapies, market share distribution across individual treatments, and both current and projected market size from 2020 to 2034, covering key regions including the US, EU4 countries, the UK, and Japan.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Overview



The platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market across major regions is projected to experience notable growth by 2034.

In 2024, the United States held the largest share of the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer treatment market within the 7MM, surpassing other regions such as the EU4 countries, the UK, and Japan.

Across the 7MM, the US reported the highest number of ovarian cancer cases, estimated at approximately 20,000.

Major companies such as Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, and others are actively engaged in developing innovative therapies that are expected to enter the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market in the coming years. Promising therapies currently under clinical investigation include Relacorilant (CORT125134), Catequentinib (Anlotinib), Ubamatamab (REGN4018) with or without Cemiplimab, Afuresertib (LAE002) combined with Paclitaxel, among others.

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Key Drivers of Market Growth in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Increasing Incidence of Ovarian Cancer

In 2024, approximately 61,000 new ovarian cancer cases were reported across the 7MM. The growing incidence and projected rise in both cases and mortality contribute to a larger patient pool, thereby increasing the demand for second- and later-line therapies, including those targeting platinum-resistant disease.

Validation of FRα as a Biomarker

The recognition of folate receptor alpha (FRα) as a predictive biomarker, particularly in the case of ELAHERE (mirvetuximab soravtansine), highlights a transition toward precision medicine and biomarker-based therapies. As the first antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) evaluated in a pivotal trial for PROC, mirvetuximab utilizes FRα overexpression to selectively deliver cytotoxic agents, enhancing treatment accuracy while minimizing off-target toxicity.

Emergence of Innovative PROC Therapies

The therapeutic pipeline for PROC is expanding rapidly, with companies such as Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Laekna Therapeutics advancing multiple candidates through clinical development.

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Analysis

Treating platinum-resistant ovarian cancer remains challenging due to limited effectiveness of standard single-agent chemotherapy, prompting a shift toward targeted and combination treatment approaches. While therapies like PARP inhibitors and anti-angiogenic agents continue to play a significant role, current advancements are increasingly focused on biomarker-driven strategies and novel mechanisms.

A key development occurred in 2024 with the full FDA approval of ELAHERE for patients with FRα-positive PROC, demonstrating improved progression-free survival and overall survival compared to chemotherapy, and emphasizing the importance of molecular diagnostics in treatment selection.

Simultaneously, emerging therapies such as relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel have shown encouraging clinical outcomes. Catequentinib (anlotinib), a multi-target tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is also under investigation for resistant cases.

Furthermore, immunotherapy-based approaches are gaining traction, including ubamatamab, a MUC16-targeting bispecific T-cell engager, used with or without cemiplimab, as well as afuresertib (LAE002), an AKT inhibitor combined with paclitaxel. These approaches reflect a growing emphasis on multi-pathway, biomarker-guided treatment strategies.

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Competitive Landscape of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

The PROC pipeline is expanding steadily, with companies such as Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Laekna Therapeutics progressing through various clinical stages.

Relacorilant, developed by Corcept Therapeutics, is a selective cortisol modulator that targets the glucocorticoid receptor without influencing other hormone receptors. It is being evaluated for use in multiple severe conditions, including ovarian, adrenal, and prostate cancers, as well as Cushing's syndrome.

Anlotinib, developed by Advenchen Laboratories, is an oral receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGFR, FGFR, PDGFR, c-Kit, and Ret pathways. Its multi-target action inhibits tumor growth and angiogenesis, and it is currently in Phase III trials for recurrent ovarian cancer, including both platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant cases.

In February 2024, Advenchen Laboratories reported that the Japan cohort in the AL3818-US-002 global Phase III study successfully completed dose-limiting toxicity assessments, marking progression into the close-out phase of the trial.

The expected launch of these therapies is likely to significantly reshape the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer market. As these innovative treatments gain approval and enter the market, they are anticipated to establish new standards of care while fostering medical and economic advancements.

Discover more about therapy for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer @ Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market



On Apr. 10, 2026, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today presented final overall survival data from its pivotal Phase 3 ROSELLA trial of Lifyorli (relacorilant) combined with the chemotherapeutic agent nab-paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2026 Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer.

In February 2026, Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and KEYTRUDA QLEX (pembrolizumab and berahyaluronidase alfa-pmph) plus paclitaxel, with or without bevacizumab, for the treatment of adults with PD-L1+ (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1), as determined by an FDA-authorized test, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal carcinoma, who have received one or two prior systemic treatment regimens.

In July 2025, Corcept Therapeutics submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA for relacorilant for the treatment of PROC patients.

In April 2025, Mural Oncology announced discontinuation of clinical development for nemvaleukin alfa following analysis of Phase II and Phase III trial data, and initiated exploration of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. In March 2025, Sutro prioritized its next-generation ADC programs after a strategic portfolio review and decided not to independently continue development of luveltamab tazevibulin, although partnership opportunities remain open.

Overview of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer represents approximately 3% of all cancers in women but ranks as the fifth leading cause of cancer-related deaths. It originates from various cell types within the ovary, including epithelial, germ, and stromal cells. Despite its relatively lower prevalence, it has the highest mortality rate among gynecologic cancers and is often referred to as a“silent killer” due to the absence of early symptoms and lack of effective screening methods.

As a result, nearly 75% of cases are diagnosed at advanced stages. Although less common than breast cancer, ovarian cancer is nearly three times more fatal. Platinum-based chemotherapy remains the primary treatment; however, relapse is common. Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer is defined by recurrence within six months of completing platinum-based therapy, making it particularly difficult to treat due to resistance mechanisms.

Epidemiology Segmentation of Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

The epidemiology section provides insights into historical trends, current patient populations, and future projections across major markets. Among ovarian cancer subtypes, serous ovarian cancer accounts for the majority of cases within the 7MM.

Approximately 80% of patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer and 20% with early-stage disease experience recurrence following first-line therapy.

The report includes epidemiological analysis for the period 2020–2034, segmented into:



Total incident cases of ovarian cancer

Site-specific cases

Stage-wise cases

Mutation-specific cases

Line-wise treated cases Total incident cases of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Report Metrics



Study period: 2020–2034

Market Coverage: The report covers the 7MM, including the United States, EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Epidemiology Segmentation: Includes total incident cases, site-specific cases, stage-specific cases, mutation-based cases, treated cases by therapy line, and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer incidence.

Key Companies: Corcept Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, and others. Key Therapies: Relacorilant (CORT125134), Catequentinib (Anlotinib), Ubamatamab (REGN4018) with or without Cemiplimab, Afuresertib (LAE002) combined with Paclitaxel, among others.

Scope of the Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Report



Evaluation of current and emerging therapies

Market dynamics and forecast assumptions

Competitive intelligence, including SWOT and entry strategies Analysis of unmet needs, expert opinions, and reimbursement landscape

Download the report to understand which factors are driving platinum-resistant ovarian cancer therapeutics market trends @ Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Market Trends

Table of Contents

Key InsightsReport IntroductionExecutive SummaryKey EventsMethodologyMarket OverviewDisease BackgroundTreatment GuidelinesEpidemiology and Patient PopulationPatient JourneyMarketed DrugsEmerging TherapiesMarket Analysis (7MM)Unmet NeedsSWOT AnalysisKOL InsightsMarket Access and ReimbursementBibliographyMethodology

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