Park Hyatt Dubai Temporarily To Temporarily Close In May For Renovation

Park Hyatt Dubai has announced it will be temporarily closed starting May to mark the final phase of renovation, the property said.

The resort will undergo this fifth and final phase to enhance the property, with further details on the reopening timeline to be revealed later in the year, it added.

Ersev Demiroz, General Manager of Park Hyatt Dubai, said that this closure has been carefully planned over time to allow the resort to“enhance and elevate the experience while staying true to what makes the property so special.”

The iconic property sits next to an 18-hole Championship Golf Course and overlooks the city's natural seawater creek, its ports used for centuries for trade.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier, Dubai's other iconic landmark, Burj Al Arab, also announced temporary closure for 18 months to undergo an extensive restoration project. The luxury hotel operator said the project will refresh the hotel's interior while still maintain its original allure.

Park Hyatt Dubai said before the temporarily closure, it is introducing a 'Stay & Return' offer for guests who visit the resort before and after its closure.

The offer for those staying at the resort in April includes a half-board dining, access to spa facilities, and a curated wellness experience. When they return, guests will be treated with a complimentary 60-minute spa treatment, a private dining experience, a loyalty program upgrade, and stay in the newly renewed Royal Suite.

Guests who book a minimum of two nights between April 15 – 30, the last day the offer is valid for, qualify for a lucky draw, and may“win a surprise on their next visit,” according to Park Hyatt. Additionally, children below 12 years can stay for free as long as the maximum number of children is 2 per room booking.

Dubai's Burj Al Arab to close for 18-month restoration project Prestige One Developments signs Hilton Branded Residences in the UAE Burj Al Arab to undergo restoration: 10 lesser-known facts about Dubai's sail-shaped icon