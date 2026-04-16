Kansas City Successfully Administers April 7 Election With New Voting Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “When things are easy, fast, and transparent, people trust the process more.”

Kansas City, Mo., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



More than 26,000 voters participated in Kansas City's April 7 municipal election across 70 polling locations serving 436 precincts.

Kansas City deployed new voting technology city-wide for the first time, including the ExpressVote® Universal Voting System and DS300® poll place tabulators. Election officials say 100 percent of early voters in Kansas City marked their paper ballots using the ExpressVote, and cited faster voting, ease of use, and increased confidence in the process.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – April 16, 2026 – Voters in Kansas City's April 7 municipal election used the city's new voting technology for the first time, marking a successful rollout that election officials said helped streamline operations and improve the voter experience.

The election was administered using the ExpressVote Universal Voting System and DS300 poll place tabulators from Election Systems & Software (ES&S). The ExpressVote allows voters to use touch screen technology to mark their paper ballots. During early voting, 100 percent of early voters marked their ballots using ExpressVote.

In this election, nearly 26,000 total voters cast ballots at 70 polling locations citywide and election officials reported smooth operations throughout Election Day. Shawn Kieffer, Republican member of the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners, noted the efficiency of poll openings and closings for poll workers, and low wait times for voters.

“From a voter's perspective, speed and ease are everything,” Kieffer said.“In this election, from the time a voter walked into the polling place to the time they left, it took about two minutes. That's a tremendous improvement. Getting people in and out quickly builds confidence in the system.”

Lauri Ealom, Democratic member of the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners, emphasized how the transition to the new equipment felt seamless for voters.

“For most voters, the experience felt very familiar, which was important,” Ealom said.“The equipment worked so similarly to what people were used to that it didn't feel intimidating or disruptive. That seamlessness really matters. It keeps voters comfortable.”

Ealom also highlighted growing voter trust driven by the paper‐based voting process.

“Voters appreciate being able to see and review their paper ballot before casting it,” she said.“Having something tangible builds confidence. They know exactly what they voted for, and that makes people feel secure in the process.”

Poll workers also reported that the new systems were easier to set up and operate, reducing stress on Election Day and improving efficiency during end-of-night procedures.

“Our teams felt comfortable using the equipment,” Ealom added,“because it's intuitive and fast, it was a smooth transition, and that's key for both new and experienced poll workers.”

“Turning the equipment on, closing the polls, and running reports was incredibly easy,” Kieffer said.“Everything moved faster, and that makes a real difference for poll workers after a long day.”

Kansas City worked closely with ES&S in advance of the election to conduct testing, training, and preparation, supporting a successful rollout of the new technology.

“The customer service is stellar,” Ealom noted,“Hands down, I'm an ES&S fan.”

“What stood out to me most was how the new system builds confidence, for voters and for election workers,” Kieffer said.“When things are easy, fast, and transparent, people trust the process more.”

ABOUT ES&S: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is the nation's leading voting systems supplier, providing tested, proven and trusted election solutions and services to our nation's election administrators since 1979. We take pride in our integrated approach to election technology, offering secure, accurate and accessible voting equipment and trusted voter registration services to jurisdictions nationwide. Learn more about ES&S at and on Facebook at facebook/essvote.

CONTACT: Katina Granger Election Systems & Software (ES&S) 402-938-1300...