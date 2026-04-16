Swiss Airline Edelweiss Cancels US And Oman Flights As Oil Prices Rise
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Edelweiss cancella voli verso Usa e Oman, calo domanda e petrolio
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Read more: Edelweiss cancella voli verso Usa e Oman, calo domanda e pet
In a statement issued today, the Swiss holiday airline explains that the adjustment particularly affects the connections to North America in the summer schedule.
Flights to Denver and Seattle have been completely eliminated, while on the route to Las Vegas frequencies will be reduced in late spring and autumn. Connections to Mascate and Salalah in Oman in the Arabian Peninsula will also be cancelled in the winter schedule 2026/27.
Among the main reasons for these changes Edelweiss cites the continuing repercussions of the geopolitical situation, with particular reference to the conflict in the Middle East, which affects both the cost of fuel and demand for some US destinations.
Passengers already holding tickets for cancelled flights will be redirected to alternative connections, mainly within the Lufthansa group, or will be able to obtain a full refund of their ticket price.More More Climate adaptation Switzerland faces a steep energy bill due to the Middle East conflict
This content was published on Mar 30, 2026 The additional energy costs could amount to nearly CHF5 billion ($6.3 billion) per year, according to a researcher.Read more: Switzerland faces a steep energy bill due to the Middle East con
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