Julius Baer Successfully Places CHF 500 Million Domestic Senior Unsecured Bonds
The securities due in 2029 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.05% per annum. The securities due in 2032 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.40% per annum. Both securities have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI).
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