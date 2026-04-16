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Julius Baer Successfully Places CHF 500 Million Domestic Senior Unsecured Bonds


2026-04-16 02:15:20
(MENAFN- EQS Group) Zurich, 16 April 2026 – Today, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Julius Baer Group Ltd., has successfully placed dual-tranche domestic senior unsecured bonds with Swiss investors, amounting to CHF 250 million due in 2029 and CHF 250 million due in 2032. The proceeds of the transactions will be used for general corporate purposes.

The securities due in 2029 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.05% per annum. The securities due in 2032 carry a fixed-rate, annually payable coupon set at 1.40% per annum. Both securities have been issued in Swiss standard denominations of CHF 5,000 and multiples thereof. An application for provisional admission to trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be made. The bonds are expected to be included in the domestic segment of the Swiss Bond Index (SBI).

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EQS Group

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