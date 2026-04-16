Rampxchange And The Cyber AB Form Exclusive Partnership To Deliver The Next Generation CMMC Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAMPxchange, the leading cybersecurity and risk management marketplace platform, announced its new partnership with The Cyber AB to develop and deploy the enhanced version of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) marketplace. The alliance was announced today at CS5 West, the official CMMC conference of The Cyber AB.

RAMPxchange, whose platform is designed to simplify the procurement of verified security services, will collaborate with The Cyber AB to design an improved CMMC marketplace that brings increased functionality, better structure and visibility, and a revamped interface to the CMMC ecosystem. The CMMC marketplace is the official forum where companies can find authorized, accredited, approved, registered and certified ecosystem individuals and organizations to assist in their CMMC journey.

“We are thrilled to support the CMMC program through this important and exciting partnership with The Cyber AB,” said Kyle McGrath, Managing Director of RAMPxchange.“RAMPxchange will be the front door to an enhanced user experience for organizations and individuals seeking certification, implementation assistance or training services from CMMC providers. We are here to be a trusted partner for all members of the ecosystem.”

The next generation CMMC Marketplace will simplify and automate the process of identifying and engaging viable partner options for various CMMC services and functions.

“We need to bring about better clarity, efficiency and value in the CMMC market dynamic,” said Mike Snyder, Director of Engagement Activities for The Cyber AB.“Through our partnership with RAMPxchange, CMMC users will soon have a well-organized, reliable and high-performing marketplace to identify the right partners and reduce the delay in forging customer-provider relationships.”

“We are excited about the possibilities of what the enhanced marketplace will bring to the CMMC program worldwide,” McGrath continued.“CMMC compels a global market and the CMMC marketplace must reflect that, supporting international stakeholders as well.”

Details and timelines of the enhanced CMMC Marketplace will be discussed at an upcoming CMMC Town Hall. For more information about The Cyber AB-RAMPxchange partnership, visit .

The CMMC Marketplace is not operated by, or affiliated with, the U.S. Department of War, but rather supports the CMMC Program through the oversight of The Cyber AB.

###

About RAMPxchange

RAMPxchange is a centralized marketplace and governance platform designed to help organizations define, track, and procure cybersecurity and risk management solutions. By connecting organizations with a vetted ecosystem of providers, RAMPxchange simplifies the path to compliance by enabling faster, more cost-effective, and confident outcomes. Through standardized workflows and supply chain visibility, RAMPxchange empowers organizations to create competitive buying environments where providers compete for their business, driving better value, transparency, and outcomes in complex regulatory landscapes, including CMMC.

About The Cyber AB

The CMMC Accreditation Body, Inc. (d/b/a The Cyber AB) is a private, independent, Maryland-based, nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization that serves as the sole official non-governmental partner of the Department of Defense, via a no-cost contract, for the authorization, accreditation, registration and oversight of the CMMC Ecosystem.

CONTACT: Brandon Smith 317-504-6330...