Babil Khan Shares Unseen Pictures Of His Father Irrfan Khan With Rare Anecdote

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actor Babil Khan, who was last seen in 'Logout', has shared an unseen picture of his father, the legendary actor Irrfan Khan.

On Thursday, Babil took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of his father from the time of his treatment. Babil revealed that during the treatment of the legendary actor, his mother Sutapa Sikdar, used to get foot corns, which his father would remove.

He penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“During baba's most unbearable peak cancer period, mamma used to get corns on her feet, running around and taking care of him. So baba used to tie his phone on his head as a light source and operate on her corns. Both peeling off hardened layers of resistance towards the soft skin of love”.

Irrfan Khan remains one of the most distinctive actors to emerge from Indian cinema, celebrated for his quiet intensity, expressive eyes, and ability to convey profound emotion with minimal dialogue. From early roles in television to international acclaim in films like 'The Lunchbox', 'Paan Singh Tomar', and 'Life of Pi', he built a career that bridged Bollywood and global cinema with rare ease.

His performances often carried a philosophical depth, reflecting a man deeply attuned to life's subtleties. In 2018, he revealed he was battling a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare form of cancer. After prolonged treatment in the UK, he returned briefly to work, completing 'Angrezi Medium'. However, on April 29, 2020, he passed away in Mumbai due to complications from a colon infection. His death marked a profound loss, but his legacy endures through performances that continue to resonate, intimate, human, and timeless.

Earlier, Babil Khan shared his two cents on meditation, which he said that it shouldn't be done as an act. Babil emphasized that meditation, for him, goes far beyond a routine practice, it is a state of being. He went on to explain that meditation should not be treated as a separate activity or a task to check off the list.