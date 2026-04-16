Dallas Criminal Appeals Lawyer John Helms Explains Why Appeals Expertise Is the Most Overlooked Factor When Choosing a Trial Attorney

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a new video, the veteran Texas criminal defense attorney breaks down how failing to preserve errors at trial can destroy a defendant's chances on appeal.

Dallas, TX, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When a person is charged with a crime in Texas, the decision they face is enormous: take a plea deal or go to trial. Most defendants assume that question begins and ends in the trial courtroom. Dallas criminal defense attorney John Helms says that thinking is dangerously incomplete. In a newly published video, Helms lays out a case that the appeals process should be on every defendant's mind from the very first meeting with their lawyer, not just after a conviction. The reason is simple: a trial attorney who does not understand how appeals work can make mistakes during trial that no appellate lawyer can fix later.

The full video is available at:

Two Reasons Every Criminal Defendant in Texas Should Care About Their Lawyer's Appeals Knowledge

Helms identifies two distinct reasons why appeals expertise matters at the trial level, and both of them affect a defendant's case long before any appeal is ever filed.

The first has to do with plea bargain advice. A trial lawyer's job is to counsel the defendant on whether to accept a plea offer from the prosecution or take their chances at trial. That advice is only as good as the lawyer's ability to predict what will happen in the courtroom. But predictions about trial outcomes are incomplete if they do not account for what happens afterward. A lawyer might believe a key piece of evidence will be kept out, or that a specific witness will be persuasive to a jury. But if the trial judge makes a ruling that goes the wrong way, the question becomes: can that ruling be overturned on appeal? If the lawyer does not know the answer, the advice they give their client about the plea deal is built on a shaky foundation.

"You're banking your prediction and your advice about what's going to happen at trial based on not only what is likely to happen at trial, but also whether you could get it overturned on appeal if something goes wrong," Helms said. "You have to be able to consider those things and take them into account when you're counseling your clients."

Preserving Errors at Trial: The Skill Most Defendants Never Think to Ask About

The second reason, according to Dallas criminal appeals lawyer John Helms, is even more consequential. It comes down to a legal concept called error preservation. When something goes wrong during a trial, the defense attorney must object at the exact right moment and in the exact right way. If they do not, the appeals court will not even look at the issue. It does not matter how wrong the ruling was. If the objection was not properly made and documented in the trial record, the door to the appeal slams shut.

Helms gave a concrete example. If a witness gives testimony that the jury should not be allowed to hear, the defense attorney cannot simply object and move on. They need to ask the judge to strike the testimony from the record and instruct the jury to disregard it. If the attorney skips either of those steps, the appeals court may treat the issue as unpreserved, and the conviction stands.

The reverse situation is just as critical. If the trial judge refuses to let the defense present a piece of evidence, the attorney has to build a separate record showing what that evidence would have been. That often means putting the witness on the stand outside the presence of the jury and having them testify on the record. Without that step, the appeals court has no way to evaluate whether the excluded evidence was important enough to warrant overturning the conviction.

What Helms Sees Going Wrong in Criminal Trials Across Texas

Helms was blunt about what he observes in his work as both a trial and appellate attorney. He regularly reviews trial transcripts from cases handled by other lawyers and finds that critical errors were not preserved properly. The mistakes are understandable in a vacuum. Criminal trials are fast, unpredictable, and mentally taxing. But the consequences for the defendant are severe. A single missed objection or a failure to create the right record can eliminate any chance of getting a conviction reversed, even when something clearly went wrong.

"I see a lot of situations where lawyers are in the middle of a trial, and I get it, it's hectic, you've got a million things going on in your mind, but they don't preserve error in the right way," Helms said. "And it can just blow the appeal. So you need to know how to do it. You need to know when to do it. And you need to have some experience with appeals."

What Criminal Defendants in Dallas Should Ask Before Hiring a Trial Lawyer

The takeaway from the Helms video is practical. Anyone facing criminal charges in Texas should be asking their prospective attorney about their experience with the appeals process. Not because every case goes to appeal, but because a lawyer who understands how appeals work will build a stronger trial record, give more informed advice on plea offers, and protect the defendant's options if the case does not go as planned.

Most defendants do not know to ask these questions. They focus on a lawyer's win rate, their courtroom presence, or their reputation. Those things matter. But Helms makes the point that none of it counts for much if the lawyer does not know how to protect the record during trial so that an appeals court can actually review what happened.

A Career Built on Both Sides of the Courtroom

John Helms has practiced criminal defense law in Dallas for decades. What separates his practice from many other criminal defense firms is the combination of trial and appellate work under one roof. Helms tries cases in front of juries and also handles criminal appeals, which gives him direct, ongoing experience with how Texas appellate courts evaluate trial records. That dual perspective informs every decision he makes during trial, from which objections to raise to how he counsels clients on whether to accept or reject a plea deal.

The video featuring Helms is part of an ongoing series in which the attorney breaks down aspects of criminal defense law in Texas for a general audience. The full library of videos and legal resources is available on his website.

To watch the full video on why appeals expertise matters when choosing a trial attorney, visit johnhelms.

About the Law Office of John Helms



Law Office of John Helms

The Law Office of John Helms is a Dallas-based criminal defense firm that handles both trial and appellate work in state and federal courts across Texas. Attorney John Helms brings decades of courtroom experience to every case, representing clients facing felony and misdemeanor charges, white-collar criminal matters, and criminal appeals. The firm is known for combining aggressive trial advocacy with a deep understanding of appellate procedure, giving clients a strategic advantage at every stage of the criminal justice process. Free consultations are available.

Media Contact

Law Office of John Helms

Dallas, Texas

Email:...

Attachment

Dallas Criminal Appeals Lawyer John Helms Explains Why Appeals Expertise Is the Most Overlooked Factor When Choosing a Trial Attorney