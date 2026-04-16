Xulon Press Announces New Bible Study Workbook, INTO THE SECRET PLACE: ABIDE IN THE SHADOW OF THE ALMIGHTY From Certified Biblical Life Coach, Jane Biggs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After turning to Christ following a serious illness, author gains inspiration from a Christian song to pen this book for anyone desperate for life change and find salvation.

Mays Landing, NJ, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xulon Press announces the release of INTO THE SECRET PLACE: ABIDE IN THE SHADOW OF THE ALMIGHTY by Jane Biggs, available in paperback $16.99, 9798868532054; eBook $5.99 9798868532061.







INTO THE SECRET PLACE - ABIDE IN THE SHADOW OF THE ALMIGHTY

When Biggs was 29 years old and facing a serious illness, she prayed a prayer of salvation that changed her life. That was the start of her journey with God, the Father Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit. As she describes it, it was a journey of love like she had never known. Biggs no longer lived for self but instead, desired to live life the way The Lord would want. And now, a Certified Biblical Coach, she has written a special, easy-to-read yet profound bible study workbook to help others discover the same deep desire, to grow and find purpose for their lives. Biggs wants readers to know the power, the love, the peace and the joy of the living God who created everyone.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Jane Biggs said,“ I was listening to a Christian song called 'If I Could Have Anything,' by Blake Wiggins and Ahjah Walls. I found myself singing with strong passion and it took hold of me in such a powerful way. I knew something was going on so to say. In the days and weeks ahead, I sensed this message from the Lord begin to unfold. Psalm 91 became so very special to me and it went on from there. I began to write, search the scriptures and talk about it. I believe Into the Secret Place bible study workbook is an offering to the Lord and to the work He has called me to.”

Jane Biggs has been following Christ for 30+ years. She has served in church in various ways and ministries, as Deaconess, small group ministry head, and has facilitated women's bible studies. Biggs and her husband wrote a bible study for new believers and led small groups with that study guide. Biggs is a certified post abortion trauma counselor and has counseled at a crisis pregnancy center. She also holds certification as a Biblical Life Coach from Life Breakthrough Coaching Academy and uses her coaching skills and knowledge on a daily basis. Biggs credits Jesus as her driving force, strength and guide, as she believes this is God's call on her life. Her heart's desire and goal is to encourage and motivate women toward growth, to meet life goals and become confident in their spiritual gifts.

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Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. INTO THE SECRET PLACE: ABIDE IN THE SHADOW OF THE ALMIGHTY is available online through,, and.

Press Inquiries

Contact: Jane Biggs

Phone Number: (609) 616-5098

Email: coachjane [at] Website: