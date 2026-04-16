MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Keek Social Inc. Provides an Update on Its Monetization Strategy with Affiliate Marketing Integration

April 16, 2026 9:06 AM EDT | Source: Keek Social Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Keek Social Inc. (TSXV: KEEK) ("Keek" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based social media and live streaming platform, is pleased to provide an update on its monetization initiatives, marking a significant step forward in the Company's growth strategy.

The Company is proud to announce that it has secured an affiliate marketing agreement that will bring more than 34,000 advertisers to Keek's Offer Box and its upcoming live streaming commerce offerings.

This integration will empower qualified Keek content creators to seamlessly select and promote a wide range of products and services as well as offering discounts, and coupons from leading retailers. Creators will be able to offer these promotions directly to their audiences during both standard content and live streams, enhancing viewer engagement and creating new revenue opportunities.

Under this model, Keek content creators are expected to earn an average of 70% of commissions generated through user interactions with these promotions, with the Company retaining the remaining portion. Users will benefit from the ability to click through offers, complete purchases, redeem coupons, and access discounts on top-tier products and services.

"This is a meaningful milestone in Keek's monetization journey," said Mark Itwaru, CEO and Chairman of Keek Social Inc. "By connecting our creators with a broad ecosystem of advertisers, we are unlocking scalable revenue opportunities while delivering real value to our users."

The Company also announced the next phase of its live-streaming commerce strategy. Phase 2 will enable users to directly sell their own goods and services through livestreams, further expanding Keek's role as a leader in social commerce.

Keek expects its advertising inventory to go live within the platform in the coming weeks.

About Keek Social Inc.

Keek Social Inc. is a Toronto-based social media and live streaming platform focused on empowering creators, fostering community engagement, and delivering innovative monetization tools that connect content, commerce, and audiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

For further information, please contact:

Keek Social Inc.

Mark Itwaru

...

647.789.0074

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Source: Keek Social Inc.