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Iran Demands US, Israel to Be Held Accountable for Leadership Killings
(MENAFN) Iran has said it is seeking to hold the United States and Israel accountable for the killing of its leadership, describing the actions as violations of international law and labeling them “war crimes.”
In an interview with a Russian state news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the issue is not limited to Iran alone but concerns the wider international community.
“We must do this. And I think not only Iran but the entire international community is demanding accountability,” Baqaei said. “Because what the US and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. It's a war crime, a crime against humanity.”
He added that the actions, in his view, breach principles set out under the Geneva Conventions, which require all states to uphold and ensure compliance with international humanitarian law.
“Since the atrocities committed by the US and Israel violate these principles, I believe all UN member states must call for the US and Israel to be held accountable,” he said.
Baqaei further said that Tehran intends to pursue accountability through “the entire domestic system, as well as international law, to hold them accountable for the horrific crimes they have committed against the Iranian people.”
The comments come amid claims that more than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A two-week ceasefire between the parties was reportedly mediated by Pakistan last week.
In an interview with a Russian state news agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that the issue is not limited to Iran alone but concerns the wider international community.
“We must do this. And I think not only Iran but the entire international community is demanding accountability,” Baqaei said. “Because what the US and Israel have done is a crime against international peace and security. It's a war crime, a crime against humanity.”
He added that the actions, in his view, breach principles set out under the Geneva Conventions, which require all states to uphold and ensure compliance with international humanitarian law.
“Since the atrocities committed by the US and Israel violate these principles, I believe all UN member states must call for the US and Israel to be held accountable,” he said.
Baqaei further said that Tehran intends to pursue accountability through “the entire domestic system, as well as international law, to hold them accountable for the horrific crimes they have committed against the Iranian people.”
The comments come amid claims that more than 3,300 people have been killed in US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, including former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. A two-week ceasefire between the parties was reportedly mediated by Pakistan last week.
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