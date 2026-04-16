Char Dham Yatra: CM Dhami Reviews Prep, Sets 2-Day Deadline For Work

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reached Rudraprayag to review the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to complete all arrangements within the next two days. He instructed officers to ensure robust security arrangements along the pilgrimage route and to keep JCB machines deployed at all times in landslide-prone zones. During the inspection, CM Dhami was warmly welcomed by locals at several places.

No Cap on Pilgrims; Preparations in Full Swing

The Char Dham Yatra is set to commence on April 19. To ensure its smooth conduct, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has already held multiple review meetings regarding the preparations. On April 10, Dhami said the government has decided that there will be no cap for now on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, following a review meeting on preparations.

He assured us that all departments are fully prepared to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage. He stated that all preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are progressing smoothly, with the state government prioritising the safety and convenience of devotees.

CM Details Extensive Review for Hassle-Free Pilgrimage

Addressing the media after a review meeting, Dhami said, "A review meeting was held to review the preparations for the Char Dham Yatra (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath)... All the departments are ready and committed to ensuring that the devotees don't face any problem. "

He added that extensive discussions were held on infrastructure and safety arrangements. "From roads to drinking water, transport, safety measures, disaster management, heli-services, and addressing cyber challenges - everything was discussed in detail," he said, emphasising that the government aims to ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Addressing Weather Concerns and Development Timelines

Addressing concerns over recent snowfall, the Chief Minister said that while seasonal snowfall has occurred, all arrangements will be streamlined before the yatra begins. He also underlined that officials have been directed to complete all development works within fixed timelines, ensuring quality and regular monitoring.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)