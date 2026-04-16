Eaglenxt Sells Nine Ebee VISION ISR UAS Kits To U.S. Army National Training Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Blue UAS-Cleared Systems Enhance Opposition Force Realism and Counter-UAS Training at Fort Irwin

ALLEN, Texas, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the“Company” or“EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full stack drone, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, today announced the successful sale of nine eBee VISION Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) UAS kits to the U.S. Army's National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, California.

The eBee VISION is a portable, backpack-carried, hand-launched fixed-wing drone engineered for rapid deployment in dynamic environments. Weighing just 4.1 pounds (1.85 kg) with a 46.4-inch wingspan, it enables single-operator setup in under three minutes, delivering real-time situational awareness through high-resolution video feed, varying sensor settings, extended endurance, and modular payload options.

Designed specifically for ISR and public safety missions, the VISION provides critical overwatch, reconnaissance, and data collection capabilities in mission-critical scenarios. This procurement underscores the NTC's ongoing commitment to integrating advanced, NDAA-compliant unmanned systems into its world-class training programs.

As the U.S. Army's premier maneuver training venue, the NTC prepares units for complex, high-intensity conflicts by replicating realistic battlefield conditions, including adversary UAS threats and the need for robust friendly ISR assets. The eBee VISION kits will support training exercises, enhance opposing force (OPFOR) and rotational unit capabilities, and contribute to the Army's broader push for drone dominance and counter-UAS readiness.

“The National Training Center plays a vital role in shaping ready, adaptive forces for tomorrow's fights,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT.“The eBee VISION kits are a proven, off-the-shelf solution delivering reliable, extended ISR performance that aligns perfectly with the demands of modern training environments.”

This sale continues the VISION's successful adoption into the US Army's training centers, following a sale of two VISION units to the Joint Mission Readiness Center (JMRC) earlier this year. The units delivered to the NTC will be among the first VISION systems produced at the new EagleNXT manufacturing facility in Allen, Texas.

The eBee VISION systems help sharpen the training done at the NTC by enabling a realistic portrayal of enemy capabilities:



Enhanced OPFOR ISR and situational awareness: The eBee VISION's portability, extended endurance, high-resolution stabilized imaging, and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) flight allow OPFOR to effectively simulate adversary reconnaissance and overwatch in dynamic scenarios.

Preparation for contested environments: NTC rotations already feature drone swarms, electronic warfare, jamming, and other multi-domain challenges. Friendly or OPFOR use of small UAS like the VISION trains units to operate in environments where drones are ubiquitous, forcing integration of counter-UAS (C-UAS) tactics, detection tools, and defensive procedures. Building tactical proficiency and adaptability: By equipping NTC elements with systems like the eBee VISION, the Army ensures Soldiers train against and with representative small UAS. This accelerates skill development in employing drones for reconnaissance, calling for fire, or overwatch while honing countermeasures to retain initiative. It aligns with broader Army initiatives to prepare for the "first battle of the next war," where lethal drones are expected to play a role comparable to artillery today.



For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“suggest,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle's products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

...

Investor Relations

Email: ...