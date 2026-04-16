Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd Introduces ETF And Market-Making Trading Platforms For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd (CHDS), a Nigerian investment banking and securities trading firm, has announced the launch of its Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) and market-making trading platforms for 2026.

The rollout comes as interest in asset allocation strategies and market-liquidity infrastructure continues to develop across frontier markets. According to the company, the initiative is intended to support more efficient block trading and broaden access to diversified investment products within Nigeria's capital market.

Market Context

As trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) continues to evolve, market participants are placing greater emphasis on liquidity, price discovery, and portfolio diversification. Against that backdrop, Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd said it has introduced ETF and market-making capabilities as part of a broader effort to address persistent market issues, including execution constraints and concentration risk associated with single-stock exposure.

ETF Services

According to the company, the ETF platform and related feeder fund structure are intended to provide investors with access to diversified exposure through index- or sector-based instruments. This approach may reduce the need for direct stock selection while offering a more structured way to participate in the market.

The feeder fund component is also designed to accommodate investors who may be less familiar with direct exchange trading. By using standard fund-account structures, the service aims to broaden participation in indexed investment strategies within the local market.

“Investor needs in Nigeria are continuing to evolve, particularly around diversification, accessibility, and execution,” said a spokesperson for Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd.“The introduction of these ETF and market-making platforms reflects a measured effort to support broader market participation and improve trading efficiency across different investor segments.”

Market-making Structure

Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd said its market-making platform is designed to support liquidity in listed securities through two-way bid and ask quotes. In this role, the system is intended to contribute to more consistent trading activity and narrower gaps between buyers and sellers.

For institutional and high-volume transactions, the company said block-trade functionality may help reduce the immediate market impact of larger orders by allowing negotiated pricing. The firm stated that this structure is intended to improve trade execution efficiency in situations involving larger position sizes.

Transparency and Oversight

The platform also includes access to trading data such as block-trade execution prices, premium or discount indicators, and available market liquidity, according to the company. Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd said the system operates within the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission Nigeria.

Market observers have increasingly pointed to ETFs and market-making services as part of the broader infrastructure needed for capital-market development. Within that context, the company said its new trading systems are intended to contribute to a more transparent and efficient market environment in Nigeria during 2026.

About Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd

Chapel Hill Denham Securities Ltd is an investment banking, securities trading, and investment management firm based in Lagos, Nigeria. The firm provides financial advisory, capital-raising, securities trading, and asset management services to government, institutional, and individual clients, and participates in the Nigerian Exchange, FMDQ, and NASD markets.