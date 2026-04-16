403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkic Investment Fund Enters World Bank's RAMP Network
(MENAFN) The Turkic Investment Fund — the first multilateral financial institution founded collectively by Turkic nations — has secured membership in the World Bank Treasury's Reserve Advisory and Management Partnership (RAMP) network, the fund disclosed in a recent statement.
The formal accession, sealed during a signing ceremony held in Washington, DC, was announced Wednesday and is set to furnish the fund with direct access to internationally recognised best practices in treasury operations and risk management. The agreement centres on knowledge transfer, technical cooperation, and operational benchmarking across key institutional functions, including liquidity management and treasury governance.
Ramil Babayev, general manager of the fund, described the milestone as a pivotal moment in the institution's development.
"The deal will enable us to build our treasury function on a strong foundation and present our regional perspective to the global community," he said.
Jorge Familiar, vice president and chief treasury officer of the World Bank Group, underscored the growing prominence of development-focused institutions within the RAMP framework, noting that the Turkic Investment Fund's entry reflects both the network's expanding reach and its deepening relevance to development-oriented investors worldwide.
The fund's inclusion is anticipated to inject a distinct regional dimension into the RAMP network's collective pool of investment perspectives and strategic approaches — strengthening ties between Central Asian financial institutions and the broader global financial architecture.
The formal accession, sealed during a signing ceremony held in Washington, DC, was announced Wednesday and is set to furnish the fund with direct access to internationally recognised best practices in treasury operations and risk management. The agreement centres on knowledge transfer, technical cooperation, and operational benchmarking across key institutional functions, including liquidity management and treasury governance.
Ramil Babayev, general manager of the fund, described the milestone as a pivotal moment in the institution's development.
"The deal will enable us to build our treasury function on a strong foundation and present our regional perspective to the global community," he said.
Jorge Familiar, vice president and chief treasury officer of the World Bank Group, underscored the growing prominence of development-focused institutions within the RAMP framework, noting that the Turkic Investment Fund's entry reflects both the network's expanding reach and its deepening relevance to development-oriented investors worldwide.
The fund's inclusion is anticipated to inject a distinct regional dimension into the RAMP network's collective pool of investment perspectives and strategic approaches — strengthening ties between Central Asian financial institutions and the broader global financial architecture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment