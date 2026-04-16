Duncan-Parnell Joins Geocue Global Distribution Network To Expand Access To Trueview Lidar And LP360 Software Across The Southeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Established geospatial and construction technology provider strengthens GeoCue's presence across the Southeast, including newly acquired former NEI territories

Huntsville, AL, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeoCue, a leading provider of high accuracy drone LiDAR mapping sensors and geospatial processing software, is pleased to welcome Duncan-Parnell to the GeoCue Global Distribution Network, expanding access to TrueView LiDAR systems and LP360 point cloud processing software for geospatial professionals across the Southeast United States.

Founded in 1946, Duncan-Parnell is a family-owned company with more than 80 years of experience serving surveying, engineering, construction and geospatial professionals. As one of the largest Trimble distributors in the United States, the company supports a broad range of customers, including surveyors, engineers, construction firms and public safety agencies. With 23 offices across the Southeast and a 15-person UAS team, Duncan-Parnell brings strong regional reach along with dedicated training and support for customers adopting advanced geospatial technologies.

The partnership comes at an important time for Duncan-Parnell as the company continues to expand its presence across the Southeast, including the recent acquisition of select former Navigation Electronics Inc. operations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. That expansion strengthens Duncan-Parnell's ability to support customers throughout the region with greater access to geospatial and mapping technologies, local field support, training and service resources.

Joey Civello, UAS sales manager at Duncan-Parnell, said the addition of GeoCue helps fill an important need for customers seeking dependable LiDAR solutions and a practical processing workflow.

“We're focused on long term partnerships, not one off sales,” Civello said.“GeoCue aligns well with that mindset. We're looking forward to growing this together and helping more customers successfully adopt LiDAR into their workflows with the full portfolio of TrueView LiDAR offered by GeoCue.”

GeoCue's TrueView LiDAR systems and LP360 software provide an integrated workflow that helps professionals capture, process, classify and deliver high quality aerial, mobile and handheld LiDAR data with efficiency and confidence. For surveyors, engineers, DOTs, public works departments and other infrastructure focused organizations, the combined solution supports faster turnaround times, strong data quality and more control over deliverables.

Miles Kelly, business development director at GeoCue, said the partnership is a strong fit for both companies and the customers they serve throughout the Southeast.

“We look forward to partnering with Duncan-Parnell and helping them grow and expand their aerial LiDAR footprint throughout their territory, especially across the newly acquired former NEI footprint,” Kelly said.“We have a great relationship already, and we look forward to mutual success throughout the region.”

With Duncan-Parnell now offering GeoCue's full portfolio of TrueView aerial, mobile and handheld LiDAR solutions along with the LP360 software suite, customers across the Southeast will have expanded access to survey grade LiDAR technology backed by consultative support, training and long term service. Duncan-Parnell's experienced team, regional office network and customer-first approach make the company well positioned to help organizations successfully integrate LiDAR into their workflows.

Vincent Legrand, vice president of global sales at GeoCue, said GeoCue is committed to fully supporting Duncan-Parnell and its customers as the partnership grows.

“We see this as a great partnership moving forward,” Legrand said.“From LiDAR solutions to the full LP360 software suite, the team at Duncan-Parnell can rest assured that GeoCue will be there to help their customers succeed and grow their business. We look forward to working together and providing the support needed across the region.”

About Duncan-Parnell

Founded in 1946, Duncan-Parnell is a family-owned company delivering innovative hardware, software and services to the construction, surveying and geospatial industries. With locations across the Southeast, the company is known for its commitment to personalized support, technical expertise and long-term customer relationships.

To learn more about Duncan Parnell, visit

About GeoCue

GeoCue brings geospatial experts the very best in drone, mobile and land surveying equipment, geospatial point cloud software, workflow, training, and support for high-accuracy LiDAR and Imagery mapping to help civil engineering and surveying professionals achieve successful data collection, processing, and management.

With TrueView LiDAR/Imaging sensors and LP360 point cloud data processing software, we are the leader in LiDAR mapping processing in North America able to meet customers where they are in terms of technology, adoption, budget, and resources.

To learn more about GeoCue, visit .

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