Setback For Tamannaah Bhatia? Madras High Court Rejects 'Stree 2' Actor's ₹1 Crore Claim Against Power Soaps

MENAFN - Live Mint) Madras High Court on Thursday, dismissed an appeal filed by actress Tamannaah Bhatia challenging the rejection of her ₹1 crore damages claim against Power Soaps Limited. She had alleged that the company continued to use her images for its soap products despite the expiry of an endorsement agreement.

According to a report by Bar and Bench - Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi upheld a ruling made earlier by a single judge – that the 'Stree 2' actress failed to establish that the company had used her photographs beyond the contractual period.

What is the case?

The case in question centers around a 2008 agreement– under which Tamannaah Bhatia had allowed Power Soaps Limited to use her images to promote its soap products for one year, with the deal ending in October 2009.

The actress alleged that the company continued to use her images in wrappers of Power Soaps Limited's products, advertisements and online listings from 2010-2011 – even after her contract expired.

Bhatia claimed that it affected her commercial prospects at a time when she was in talks with competing brands, mentioned Bar and Bench's report.

She sought damages of ₹1 crore and a permanent injunction restraining further the use of her images by Power Soaps.

What the judges ruled

Earlier, a single judge dismissed Tamannaah Bhatia's lawsuit - ruling that her claim was not supported by credible evidence.

On Thursday, the Division Bench affirmed the single-judge's findings.

The single judge found that the materials relied upon by the actress - product wrappers, a purported purchase document and internet listings - were unreliable and failed to establish any connection between the Power Soaps and the alleged misuse of Bhatia's images.

The judge concluded that both the damages claim and a plea for injunction. The single judge proceeded to dismiss the Bhatia's suit with costs.