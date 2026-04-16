Kazakhstan To Host Mongolian President For Strategic Talks, Tokayev Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The visit of the President of Mongolia, Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, to Kazakhstan is expected next week, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the credentials ceremony for the ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary of four states, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The credentials were presented by: Adel Ahmed Sulaiman Alghenaiman (Ambassador of Kuwait), Gunaajav Batjargal (Ambassador of Mongolia), Mireille Martini (Ambassador of Monaco), and Yuri Pavel Santacruz Perdomo (Ambassador of El Salvador).

“Next week promises to be quite eventful, as we are expecting the visit of the President of Mongolia. In addition, Astana will host the UN-backed Regional Environmental Summit and the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea,” Tokayev said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is striving to develop an open market economy and welcomes an inflow of foreign investment. The country maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations, the Head of State added.

Meanwhile, on October 28-29, 2024, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a state visit to Mongolia.