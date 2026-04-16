The Gold Bull Market Isn't Over. A Wall Street Insider Says It Hasn't Even Reached Its Most Explosive Phase Yet.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Economist and Former CIA Advisor Jim Rickards Has Released a New Free Presentation Examining the Structural Forces He Believes Are Sustaining - and Potentially Accelerating - the Current Gold Bull Market

Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold rose 65% in 2025, according to BullionVault, recording its strongest annual performance since 1979 and setting an all-time high of $5,589.38 per ounce in January 2026, according to CBS News. For most observers, the question now is whether the move is over. Jim Rickards, in a newly released video presentation, argues that framing misses what the data is actually showing.

His presentation examines the structural forces Rickards believes are driving the current gold environment - and why he sees the institutional and geopolitical dynamics at work as likely to persist rather than reverse.

What the Central Bank Data Shows

The most consistent signal in Rickards' analysis is central bank purchasing behavior. According to the World Gold Council, global central banks have purchased more than 1,000 tonnes of gold annually for three consecutive years - 2022, 2023, and 2024 - at a pace more than double the historical average of 473 tonnes annually recorded between 2010 and 2021. A 2025 World Gold Council survey found that 95% of central banks expected global official gold reserves to increase further over the next 12 months, with none planning to reduce holdings.

Rickards' analysis examines what this sustained institutional behavior reflects - specifically, the growing trend of sovereign reserve diversification away from dollar-denominated assets, which he argues is a structural rather than cyclical development.

The Supply Dimension

On the supply side, the World Gold Council reported that total annual gold supply grew by just 1% in 2025, with mine production reaching an estimated 3,672 tonnes - a modest figure relative to the demand being generated by institutional buyers. Rickards notes that the average new gold mine takes between 8 and 15 years from discovery to production, meaning the supply response to current price signals is structurally constrained.

Where the Alaskan Resource Story Fits

His presentation connects this gold supply picture to the status of America's own undeveloped resources. A significant Alaskan deposit - whose measured and indicated resources include 71 million ounces of gold and 57 billion pounds of copper, according to its official resource filings - represents one of the largest known undeveloped gold deposits in the world. Rickards examines the Trump administration's executive actions on Alaskan resource development as part of a broader policy response to domestic supply constraints.

What the Presentation Covers



Three years of documented central bank gold purchases exceeding 1,000 tonnes annually and what they reflect about reserve management strategy

The structural supply constraints in the gold market and why they are unlikely to resolve quickly

J.P. Morgan Research's 2026 projection that gold could approach $5,000 per ounce by Q4 2026 How America's undeveloped Alaskan gold and copper resources fit into the global supply picture

About the Presentation

The full video presentation is available for on-demand viewing at no cost. To access the complete session, click here.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is the author of The New Case for Gold, Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and other New York Times bestselling works on global monetary policy and economic strategy. He has spent decades studying the role of gold and hard assets in the international monetary system. His research is published by Paradigm Press.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...