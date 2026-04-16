Trinamool Accuses Humayun Kabir Of MCC Violation, Seeks EC Action

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 16 (IANS) West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing former party legislator, Humayun Kabir, who has floated his own political outfit to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, of violating the Model Code of Conduct.

In an email sent to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a hard copy of which is available with IANS, the Trinamool accused Kabir of making derogatory public statements against several ruling party leaders, including General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Along with the complaint, the Trinamool also attached a video of a press conference addressed by Kabir, where he was heard making such comments.

Such comments by Kabir, it argued, were a blatant violation of the MCC, which bars candidates of any political party from indulging in any activities or making any statements that would amount to an attack on the personal life of any person or statements that may be malicious or offending decency and morality.

In the complaint, it also claimed that such comments by Kabir were in violation of Sections 356, 351, and 174 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The Trinamool requested the Commission to issue a show-cause notice to Kabir for the alleged violation of the MCC, direct the investigating agency concerned to immediately register an FIR against him, and take strict and exemplary action against him.

Recently, the Trinamool had released a video clip, accusing Kabir of striking an Rs 1,000 crore deal with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for dividing the minority votes in the forthcoming two-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Kabir, however, described the video as fake and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated. The BJP leadership also denied entering into any kind of understanding with Kabir.

However, following the release of the video clip, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced its decision to withdraw from its previously announced alliance with Kabir and his party.