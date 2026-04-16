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US Treasury Secretary Plans Japan Visit Ahead of Trump–Xi Summit
(MENAFN) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated plans to visit Japan in mid-May ahead of President Donald Trump’s expected trip to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Japan’s finance minister.
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., following her meeting with Bessent, as reported by a news outlet.
During the talks, the two officials also discussed the situation in Iran as well as recent movements in foreign exchange markets.
Katayama said Japan is prepared to take action in currency markets if necessary to address continued weakness in the yen, stating that authorities “will take resolute measures if necessary,”
She added that both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on economic and financial issues going forward.
Previously, Japan and the United States had issued a joint statement affirming that currency intervention should be limited to situations involving excessive volatility or disorderly exchange rate movements.
Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Washington, D.C., following her meeting with Bessent, as reported by a news outlet.
During the talks, the two officials also discussed the situation in Iran as well as recent movements in foreign exchange markets.
Katayama said Japan is prepared to take action in currency markets if necessary to address continued weakness in the yen, stating that authorities “will take resolute measures if necessary,”
She added that both sides agreed to maintain close coordination on economic and financial issues going forward.
Previously, Japan and the United States had issued a joint statement affirming that currency intervention should be limited to situations involving excessive volatility or disorderly exchange rate movements.
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