Time To Implement Women's Quota Has Come, Says Law Minister Meghwal

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that the time had come to implement the historic decision on women's reservation, as he opened the discussion on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, along with the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill.

Motion to Suspend Rule 66 Passed

Meghwal earlier moved a motion to suspend the proviso to Rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure in its application to the motion on the passing of the Delimitation Bill and the Union Territories Laws Amendment Bill, as they are dependent upon the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2026. The motion was adopted by the House after division, with 251 members voting in favour and 185 against it, as announced by the Speaker. The motion states that this House "do suspend the proviso to rule 66 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha in its application to the motions for taking into consideration and passing of the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in as much as these are dependent upon the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, 2026."

'Historic Decision for Women's Participation'

Speaking during the session, Meghwal said the discussion was being held to ensure appropriate participation of women in legislative bodies. He added that although economic, social and political justice were mentioned in the Preamble of the Constitution, earlier governments had not made sufficient efforts in that direction. "This discussion is being held to ensure that women receive appropriate participation... the time has come to implement this historic decision," he said.

Referring to constitutional provisions, Meghwal said Article 368(2) empowers Parliament to amend the Constitution as required in public interest. He noted that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed in 2023 had linked implementation of women's reservation to the Census after 2026 and delimitation, which would have delayed its rollout, prompting the government to bring the present Bills.

Lok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815

He further said there would be a uniform 50 per cent increase in the strength of Lok Sabha members, raising the total to 815 seats, of which 272 would be reserved for women, amounting to one-third of the House's strength. He also assured that no state would lose its existing representation. "The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, will ensure equality for women," Meghwal further said while quoting B. R. Ambedkar: "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

Further, Praising the leadership of Narendra Modi, Meghwal termed the move a "historic step" towards ensuring greater representation for women in Parliament.

Bills Introduced in Special Session

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by Home Minister Amit Shah. The government has convened a special sitting of Parliament on April 16,17,18 to pass the amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. (ANI)

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