403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bain Capital Opens Office In Abu Dhabi, Deepening Long-Term Commitment To The Middle East
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Presence in ADGM will support long-term investor partnerships, portfolio company expansion, and the foundation for future regional investment activity
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates –April 2026 – Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, today announced the opening of its office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. The new office builds on Bain Capital's long-standing relationships across the Middle East and reflects the firm's continued commitment to investing, partnering, and supporting growth across priority sectors in the region. Bain Capital's strategy in the Middle East is anchored in three pillars:
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates –April 2026 – Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm, today announced the opening of its office in ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi. The new office builds on Bain Capital's long-standing relationships across the Middle East and reflects the firm's continued commitment to investing, partnering, and supporting growth across priority sectors in the region. Bain Capital's strategy in the Middle East is anchored in three pillars:
-
It will further reinforce the firm's capital formation efforts, supporting long-term relationships with regional investors across Bain Capital's global investment platform.
It will support the expansion and growth of select Bain Capital portfolio companies in the Middle East, helping connect companies to the region's capital, customers, talent, and strategic partners, with a focus on sectors aligned to regional priorities such as aviation, healthcare, digital infrastructure, and financial technology.
It will help position Bain Capital to evaluate, over time, more direct investment activity in the region as markets develop and attractive opportunities emerge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment