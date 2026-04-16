Who Gets Asha Bhosle's Rs 250 Crore Wealth, Business Empire? All The Details Here

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92, leaving behind a massive fortune of around ₹200 to ₹250 crore. She built this empire through her singing career, a successful restaurant chain, and smart real estate investments.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on the 12th of this month at the age of 92. After a full and celebrated life, she leaves behind a massive fortune worth crores. Besides singing, she earned a lot from her restaurants, investments, and real estate. The big question now is, who will manage her business and inherit her wealth?Asha Bhosle's career spanned more than 70 incredible years. In that time, she sang over 12,000 songs in various languages. Her total net worth is estimated to be somewhere between ₹200 and ₹250 crore.She earned this massive fortune through her international restaurant chain and smart real estate investments. Her portfolio includes properties in Mumbai and Pune, which are valued at around ₹80 to ₹100 crore (approximately $80 million to $100 million).In 2002, she opened restaurant branches, including in the UK and Dubai, which earned her crores. Her restaurant 'Asha's', which first opened in Dubai in 2002, is a high-end, expensive chain. It now has branches not just in Dubai but also in Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, and even in the UK's Birmingham and Manchester. Bhosle was deeply involved in this business herself.To sum it up, Asha Bhosle's total net worth is estimated to be between ₹200 and ₹250 crore. Her son, Anand Bhosle, and grandson, Zanai Bhosle, are expected to inherit this wealth. Anand was already managing Asha's business and is now seen as her official successor.Asha Bhosle sadly outlived two of her children. Her son Hemant passed away in 2015, and her daughter Varsha died in 2012. This means her only surviving child, Anand Bhosle, is now expected to take charge and manage the family's entire estate.